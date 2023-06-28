POLL: Which Chiefs position group improved most in 2023 NFL offseason?

option not selected

In just a short amount of time following Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs roster has been transformed ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

This year’s free agency period saw several veteran contributors depart, ranging from a former trade acquisition like Orlando Brown Jr. to former draft picks in Mecole Hardman and Juan Thornhill. It also saw some exciting additions such as Jawaan Taylor, Charles Omenihu, Drue Tranquill, Richie James and Donovan Smith.

The team found several new pieces in the 2023 NFL draft, making key additions at positions of need throughout all seven rounds. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Rashee Rice and Wanya Morris are sure to have expectations attached to their draft status, but history has shown that you can’t count out the late-round picks with Brett Veach as general manager.

The team even seems to have found an undrafted free agent gem in Deneric Prince, who has taken an outsized helping of first-team repetitions during the offseason program.

Change doesn’t always mean improvement in the NFL, but the Chiefs are bound to have improved the overall quality and depth of talent of at least one position group during the 2023 NFL offseason. Which position group in Kansas City do you believe is the most improved?

In this writer’s humble opinion, the offensive and defensive trenches are the most obvious groups.

The offensive tackle position, for instance, feels like it has vastly improved with Andrew Wylie and Brown Jr. leading the NFL in pressures by an offensive tackle duo last season. Taylor, Smith and Morris all seem to fit the prototype that the Chiefs have been lacking since Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz retired — athletic pass protectors with plus movement skills.

As for the defensive line, K.C. scooped a chess piece for Steve Spagnuolo in Omenihu. They added the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in Anudike-Uzomah, plus some key role-players in B.J. Thompson and Keondre Coburn. At the very least, it’s an infusion of young talent not unlike what the team accomplished in the secondary a season ago.

So what do you think, Chiefs Kingdom? Which Chiefs position group has improved the most this offseason? Vote in the poll atop the page and let us know your thoughts on Facebook and Twitter.

