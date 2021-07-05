Poll: Should Chargers extend WR Mike Williams?

The Chargers have a few big-name wide receivers set to hit the free agency market next year, and among the crop is wide receiver Mike Williams.

Williams, who’s set to be due $15.7 million in 2021 after having his fifth-year option picked up last year, will have the third-highest cap hit of any player on the roster.

Rather than waiting until next year to re-sign Williams, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski believes that Los Angeles should extend him before the new season begins.

Sobleski highlights that L.A. should take a long-term approach by making sure quarterback Justin Herbert has the talent around him to excel for the foreseeable future.

Would the Chargers be wise to extend Williams? At the moment, you can make the argument for both sides.

You can make the case that he is not worth extending because Williams has not played like a first rounder, failing to surpass 50 catches, has just seven touchdowns over the past two seasons and has dealt with a slew of injuries along the way.

On top of that, the Chargers have ascending talent in Tyron Johnson and Jalen Guyton, as well as a promising rookie in Josh Palmer. Not to mention, there’s plenty of wideouts in next year’s draft who could offer plenty of upside to fill that role.

On the other hand, Williams is well-liked as a person, is one of the hardest workers on the team, comes up in clutch situations and there is plenty of reason to believe that he could experience his best season to date, given the new system and how it favors the role that he will be playing.

