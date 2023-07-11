POLL: Should the Cardinals select someone in the 2023 supplemental draft?

The Arizona Cardinals have not been afraid to use the supplemental draft. They were the last team to select a player in it, taking safety Jalen Thompson in 2019 (the last supplemental draft the NFL held) with a fifth-round pick.

They used a first-round pick to take quarterback Timm Rosenbach back in 1989.

The first supplemental draft since 2019 is today, July 11.

Two players are in it — Purdue WR Milton Wright and Jackson State WR Malachi Wideman.

Both are taller receivers.

Wright did not play in 2022 because he was academically ineligible.

He is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound wideout. He caught 57 passes for 732 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.

His athletic testing was below average, highlighted by a 4.69-second 40-yard dash.

Wideman began his college career at Tennessee before transferring to Jackson State. He is 6-foot-5. In 2021, he caught 34 passes for 540 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had limited playing time last season, catching three passes for 49 yards and a score. NFL Draft Scout lists his 40 time at 4.49 seconds, very good for someone of his height.

Should the Cardinals look to select either player?

Vote in the poll!

