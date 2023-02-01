POLL: Should the Cardinals have pulled the trigger on trade for Sean Payton?

The Arizona Cardinals brought in former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton last week for a daylong visit and interview for their head coaching vacancy. Whether or not they wanted to hire him, it appears they will no longer have that chance.

Payton is closing in on a deal to become the Denver Broncos’ next head coach. To be able to hire him, as Payton, despite retiring from his post with the Saints last offseason, is still under contract through 2024, the Broncos had to make a deal with the Saints.

Pending a contract with Payton, the Broncos will give up their 2023 first-round pick, the 29th selection in the draft, and their 2024 second-round pick in exchange for the rights to hire Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third-round pick.

Had the Cardinals wanted to hire Payton, a potential trade with the Saints could have been this, as proposed by Kyle Odegard.

The Cardinals would have had to give up their second-round pick this year (No. 34 overall) and their 2024 third-round pick to be able to hire Payton.

Of course, they would have had to make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the league and likely would have had to concede a level of control of the final roster and personnel decisions.

But should the Cardinals have made the move to hire him?

