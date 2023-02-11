POLL: Are Cardinals fans rooting for Chiefs or Eagles in Super Bowl LVII?

Super Bowl LVII will kick off Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time at State Farm Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals’ home stadium. The Cardinals are not part of the Super Bowl, as that will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

There are no former Cardinals players on the Chiefs. The Eagles have former Cardinals first-round pick Haason Reddick.

Both teams beat the Cardinals this season.

The Eagles used to be in the Cardinals’ division back when Arizona was part of the NFC East.

Which team are Cardinals fans rooting for in the Super Bowl? If you are a Cardinals fan, vote in the poll to tell us!

