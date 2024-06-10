Poll: Can the Browns win a Super Bowl with Stefanski and Berry?

This past week was a big one for the Cleveland Browns, as they extended head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry. Since the team returned in 1999, there hasn’t been a regime deserving of extensions until this group came to town in 2020.

With the amount of adversity this regime has had over the four seasons it is rather remarkable the success they have been able to have. Pair that with most of the time they have gotten below-average quarterback play, and it just shows how good this coach and general manager combo actually is.

But now that they have established themselves as a good regular-season team, they have to take the next step and have more success in the playoffs. A 1-2 playoff record isn’t terrible but they have to get deeper in the playoffs this year to continue the journey to a Super Bowl.

So, do you believe that the Cleveland Browns will one day win a Super Bowl with Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire