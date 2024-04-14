Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (April 14)

Broward County’s best delivered stellar performances once again as we move closer to the playoffs of the spring sports season.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, April 18, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Aaron Vetter, Calvary Christian, baseball: Vetter went a combined 7 for 12 with five RBI in wins over Westminster Academy and Royal Palm Beach and a 1-0 loss to West Boca Raton.

▪ Bria Villano, American Heritage, softball: Villano went a combined 7 for 10 with four RBI to lead the Patriots to wins over St. Thomas Aquinas, Stoneman Douglas and Florida Christian.

▪ Arlette Caravaca, Western, softball: Caravaca went a combined 8 for 12 with a home run, five doubles and 11 RBI to lead the Wildcats to wins over St. Thomas Aquinas, Legacy School of Sports Sciences, Matanzas, Key West and a tie against Bishop Verot.

▪ Samuel Eastaugh, St. Thomas Aquinas, boys water polo: Eastaugh had a combined 11 goals, eight assists and six steals to lead the Raiders back to state following wins over Western, Cooper City and Miami Country Day.