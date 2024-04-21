Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (April 21)

Broward County’s best are gearing up for playoff pushes with a month remaining in the 2023-24 season.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, April 25, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Talan Holiday, American Heritage, baseball: Holiday pitched a perfect game, striking out 12 in a 7-0 win over Taravella.

▪ Niko Benestad, Stoneman Douglas, baseball: Benestad hit a two-run walk-off home run to beat North Broward Prep 6-5 and then went 1 for 4 in a win over Doral Academy.

Niko Benestad, Stoneman Douglas Courtesy of Leigh W Photo

▪ Landon Petty, NSU University School, baseball: Petty threw a complete, allowing one run on four hits and struck out five in a win over St. Thomas Aquinas.

▪ Jocelyn Garcia, Pembroke Pines Charter, flag football: Garcia caught 10 passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Somerset Academy.