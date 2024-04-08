Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (April 7)

Broward County’s best were stellar in big games again as we get closer to the home stretch of the spring season.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, April 12, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Johnny Lopez, Taravella, baseball: Lopez went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and seven RBI in a win over Coral Glades.

▪ Mateo Gray, North Broward Prep, baseball: Gray pitched a three-hitter, striking out nine to help the Eagles beat Calvary Christian 4-0.

▪ JC Hernandez, Westminster Academy, baseball: Hernandez went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBI to lead the Lions to a 9-4 win over Southwest Miami.

▪ Christiana Coleman, Dillard, girls track and field: Coleman won four events - 4x800 relay (8:58.74), 800 (2:12.45), 1600 (4:58.61) and 3200 (11:20.16) - to help the Panthers win the BCAA track and field championship.