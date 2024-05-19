Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (May 19)

Broward County’s top athletes won state and regional championships last week as we get down to the final weeks of the 2023-24 high school sports season.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, May 23, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Nick Diaz, Stoneman Douglas, baseball: Diaz had the walk-off RBI single in the eighth against Windermere in the Class 7A final to secure the Eagles’ fourth consecutive state championship. He also hit a key two-run home run that helped Douglas edge Vero Beach in the semifinal.

▪ Mateo Gray, North Broward Prep, baseball: Gray pitched five shutout innings, struck out eight and walked one while also going 1 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Eagles to state following a 13-0 win over Boca Raton St. John Paul II.

Mateo Gray, North Broward Prep

▪ Chantale Guillou, Archbishop McCarthy, softball: Guillou went a combined 3 for 6 with a triple and six RBI to lead the Mavericks to wins over Palm Bay Bayside and Pembroke Pines Charter and their first ever trip to the state semifinals.

Chantale Guillou, Archbishop McCarthy

▪ Danae Falquez, Western, softball: Falquez went 2 for 4 with a home run to lead the Wildcats to a 4-3 win over Lake Worth Park Vista in the Region 4-7A final and also had a key hit and run scored against Boca Raton Spanish River in a 10-5 regional semifinal win.

Dillard High’s Christiana Coleman runs the 1600 meters race during the 2024 BCAA Track and Field Championship at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday, April 5, 2024.

▪ Christiana Coleman, Dillard, girls’ track and field: Coleman won the 1,600 and 3,200 meter races and was part of the winning 3,200 meter relay that helped the Panthers win the overall team title at the Class 3A state championships.