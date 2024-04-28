Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (April 28)

Broward County’s best continue to impress as we continue to move further into the postseasons for spring sports.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, May 2, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Courtney Wahlbrink, Coral Springs Charter, softball: Wahlbrink allowed seven hits, one earned run with 26 strikeouts over 20 innings in three games to earn MVP honors and lead the Panthers to a repeat BCAA Big 8 championship.

▪ Taylor McGovern, Stoneman Douglas, girls’ lacrosse: McGovern scored four goals and had seven assists to lead the Eagles past Boca Raton in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals.

Taylor McGovern, Stoneman Douglas

▪ Joel Herrera, Flanagan, baseball: Herrera went 2 for 4 with three RBI to lead the Falcons to a 10-9 win over American Heritage and went 1 for 1 with two runs scored in a win over Monarch.

▪ Cooper Obst, Pine Crest, baseball: Obst went 3 for 4 with a double and had the game-winning RBI single in a 5-4 win over Westminster Academy.