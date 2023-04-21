POLL: Should the Broncos try to trade for QB Trey Lance?

The San Francisco 49ers have received trade calls about Trey Lance as the team prepares to enter 2023 with Brock Purdy as their presumed starter. The fact that the 49ers let it leak that they are receiving calls about Lance might be a sign that San Francisco wants it known the team is open for business.

The 49ers seem more than willing to trade Lance if the price is right. So, what price would it take?

We half-jokingly floated a wild hypothetical of the Denver Broncos trading Russell Wilson for Lance straight up, but San Francisco seems extremely unlikely to trade for Wilson’s contract. Perhaps more realistic would be a hypothetical offer of a third-round pick.

Denver currently holds back-to-back picks early in the third round (Nos. 67 and No. 68 overall), and that might be enough to start conversations with the 49ers, if the Broncos choose to go that route.

Denver is going forward with Wilson as their QB1 and the team also recently signed Jarrett Stidham, a QB they believe has upside and could eventually become a starter in the NFL. It never hurts to have options, though.

The New Orleans Saints (and Sean Payton) showed an interest in Lance when he was coming into the NFL in 2021, and the Broncos were also linked to the quarterback that spring.

Now Denver will have to decide if it’s worth making an offer for the QB in 2023.

