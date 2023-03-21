POLL: Should the Broncos trade Jerry Jeudy to the Patriots?

Despite reports that the Denver Broncos do not plan to trade Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy this offseason, speculation continues that the team might part ways with a wide receiver if the price is right.

One team that could still be in the market for a WR trade is the New England Patriots. Even after signing free agent JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Patriots might still be in the market for a WR1.

Cam Garrity of Patriots Wire recently published a list of hypothetical trade packages that New England could send to Denver in exchange for Jeudy. The offers, dreamt up by Garrity:

A : OT Trent Brown, 2nd-round pick (No. 46)

B : WR Kendrick Bourne, 2nd-round pick (No. 46)

C: CB Jalen Mills, 2nd-round pick (No. 46), 4th-round pick (No. 135)

The Broncos already signed an offensive tackle in free agency, but Bourne would give the team more depth at receiver if they do trade Jeudy. Mills would give the team more depth at cornerback, and that offer includes the most draft capital with two picks.

Would you be willing to trade Jeudy to the Patriots in exchange for one of those offers? Let us know your take in the poll below!

