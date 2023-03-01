POLL: Should the Broncos trade Courtland Sutton?

As the Denver Broncos move forward under new head coach Sean Payton, the club enters the offseason with just five picks to use in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Broncos have back-to-back selections early in the third round of April’s draft, but they will not have first- or second-round picks after trading them to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson last spring.

With a limited number of picks and limited salary cap space, the Broncos might consider trading some key players this offseason. One player who has been mentioned among fans and pundits lately is wide receiver Courtland Sutton, a one-time Pro Bowler who hasn’t topped 1,000 yards in a season since 2019.

If, for example, Denver was able to fetch a second-round pick for Sutton in a trade, the team would save $6,791,176 in 2023, $9,675,000 in 2024 and $14 million in 2025. This year, the Broncos would still have Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler and Montrell Washington at receiver, and the team could add a veteran (perhaps Michael Thomas?) and add more depth in the draft.

Should Denver consider putting Sutton on the trade block? Let us know your take by voting in the poll below!

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Related

Did you miss Peyton Manning's Super Bowl commercial? Watch it here Broncos coaching staff tracker: Who will Sean Payton hire? WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl Sean Payton trade details: What the Broncos gave up for the coach These 25 celebrities are Broncos fans

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire