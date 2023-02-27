POLL: Should the Broncos re-sign QB Brett Rypien?

The hiring of Sean Payton has renewed excitement for the Russell Wilson era in Denver, which got off to a poor start last year. But if there’s anything to take away from Payton and how he built a winning culture with the New Orleans Saints, it’s that he can create a competent quarterback room. The Broncos QB room features the likes of Wilson and backup quarterback Brett Rypien, but will he be enough to Payton’s liking?

During the latter years with New Orleans, Payton had Swiss Army Knife Taysom Hill at his disposal to utilize when Drew Brees was out. Payton also won with Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater during his time with the Saints.

Why does this matter? With Wilson as the starter, Payton may look for a dynamic backup quarterback to spell Wilson if needed or to enhance the quarterback room. Or, he may think that Rypien did enough to stay on board with the Broncos. A possible backup quarterback who could be on the market soon is Baker Mayfield, but that’s if Mayfield can handle a secondary role on his next team.

Let your voice be heard — should Denver re-sign Rypien or shop for a new backup quarterback? Let us know your take by voting in the poll!

