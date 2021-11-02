POLL: Should the Broncos retire Von Miller’s No. 58?

After agreeing to trade Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Broncos have ended the No. 58 era — at least for now (Miller hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning in the future).

Once Miller eventually hangs up his cleats and retires, should the Broncos retire his No. 58 jersey?

Recent history suggests Denver might not be quick to retire the number. Broncos defensive back Champ Bailey was one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history, but the team didn’t retire his No. 24 jersey.

Terrell Davis was one of the best postseason running backs in league history and he helped Denver win back-to-back Super Bowls, but the Broncos didn’t retire his number, either.

Bailey gave Adam Jones permission to wear No. 24 in 2018 (that never should have happened) and then P.J. Locke wore the number in 2019.

Davis gave Phillip Lindsay his blessing to wear No. 30 in 2018, and safety Caden Sterns now wears the number. Before that, No. 30 by worn by David Bruton (2009-2015), Cory Boyd (2008) and Mike Bell (2007).

If the team does not retire No. 58, Miller’s former number will eventually be passed on to other players, just like Bailey’s and Davis’ were.

We want to know what you think, Broncos fans. Should the team retire No. 58? Make your voice heard by voting in the poll below!

