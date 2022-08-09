POLL: Will Bears get a deal done with Roquan Smith?

The Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith have reached an impasse amid contract negotiations. Smith has formally requested a trade from the organization citing “the new front office regime doesn’t value me.”

Smith said they’ve been trying to get a deal done since April, but he feels taken advantage of as “they’ve refused to negotiate in good faith” and the entire process has been “take it or leave it.” The offer sent to Smith is one that he feels would be bad not only for him but the linebacker market as a whole.

Smith has expressed throughout the negotiation process that he wants to play his entire career with the Bears. But with the front office leaving him not feeling valued, he was left with no choice but to request a trade.

This certainly feels like a negotiating tactic on Smith’s part, one done on the morning of Family Fest, no doubt (which was a nice touch by Smith). Perhaps the two sides can still find a way to get an extension done.

While Smith currently doesn’t see “a path back to the organization,” it certainly felt like he left the door open for a return with comments about how “maybe (the McCaskey family) can salvage this.”

But what do you think, Bears fans? Will the front office get a new deal done with Smith?

