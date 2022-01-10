Poll: Do you agree with the Miami Dolphins’ decision to fire Brian Flores?

The Miami Dolphins on Monday fired coach Brian Flores after three seasons.

Owner Stephen Ross’ explanation for the decision was as follows:

“I’ve been looking at this over three years now and watching the organization grow, and I think an organization can only function if it’s collaborative and works well together and I don’t think we were working well as an organization that it would take to win consistently at the NFL level.”

Do you agree with the decision? Vote in our poll to share your thoughts.