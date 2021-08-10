PolkaFoundry to List on AscendEX

AscendEX
·3 min read

Singapore, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscendEX, a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite, is excited to announce the listing of PolkaFoundry token (PKF) under the pair USDT/PKF on Aug 10 at 1 p.m. UTC.

PolkaFoundry is a platform for building borderless and frictionless DeFi and NFT dapps on Polkadot. PolkaFoundry aims to be the most convenient platform for developers to build DeFi and NFT dapps, providing a platform for making dapps easily accessible to mainstream end-users. PolkaFoundry will achieve this by utilizing Polkadot's interoperability and scalability and integrating various DeFi-friendly services onto the platform. In addition, PolkaFoundry focuses heavily on ensuring the UX and features of their dApps are simple to use, promoting mainstream adoption.

The native token PKF has several utilities, including payment for services and transaction fees in the PolkaFoundry ecosystem and payments for PolkaFoundry's partners' services. In addition, PKF is used for staking and governance so users can earn shares of block rewards and participate in the on-chain governance process to earn additional rewards for voting on proposals.

PolkaFundry believes that the most significant barrier to blockchain adoption is the complexity of the UX on most platforms and dApps. The average person has difficulty engaging with crypto projects because many projects did not design their UX's for mainstream users. Concepts like wallets, private keys, coins, exchanges, etc. require education and can confuse new users leaving many dApps with a small active user base. Polkafoundry has spent years researching dapp UX's and has used their research to develop the UX built into PolkaFoundry to enable novice users and professionals to access and use the platform easily.

Polkadot promises a fast-growing ecosystem that offers security, scalability, and interoperability, so PolkaFoundry decided to build its platform on it. To enable dapps to port from Ethereum, PolkaFoundry is EMV-compatible. PolkaFoundry's foundational goal is to bring the benefits of blockchain to the masses by making its products and services accessible to people outside the crypto community.

About AscendEX

AscendEX (formerly BitMax) is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 150 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.

AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://ascendex.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global

Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish

Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex

About Polkafoundry

PolkaFoundry is a platform for building borderless and frictionless DeFi and NFT dapps on Polkadot. PolkaFoundry aims to be the most convenient platform for developers to build DeFi and NFT dapps providing a platform for them to make dapps that are easily accessible to end-users.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://polkafoundry.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PolkaFoundry

Telegram: https://t.me/PolkaFoundry

Attachment

CONTACT: Marketing Department AscendEX marketing@ascendex.com


Recommended Stories

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

    This weekend's Amazon deals include Samsung earbuds for less than $150 and Glamburg towels 25% off.

  • Robots are coming for the lawyers – which may be bad for tomorrow's attorneys but great for anyone in need of cheap legal assistance

    Sign on the dotted line. AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty ImagesImagine what a lawyer does on a given day: researching cases, drafting briefs, advising clients. While technology has been nibbling around the edges of the legal profession for some time, it’s hard to imagine those complex tasks being done by a robot. And it is those complicated, personalized tasks that have led technologists to include lawyers in a broader category of jobs that are considered pretty safe from a future of advanced robot

  • Ethereum 2.0: What Is It and Why Is It So Important?

    Ethereum 2.0 comprises a trio of upgrades that will bolster scalability, security and sustainability.

  • Open letter criticizing Apple's plan to scan iPhones for child sexual abuse material attracts 5,000 signatures

    Thousands of people and organizations have asked Apple to rethink its image scans for child sexual abuse material.

  • The Steam Deck Might Struggle To Play Some Games On Big TVs

    The Steam Deck, like the Nintendo Switch, can be docked and connected to a TV or monitor. Valve confirmed this back when it was announced. But now the publisher behind Steam has revealed that docking the portable PC won’t lead to any performance boosts in games. This could lead to some issues if you decide to hook up your Steam Deck to a big 4K TV.

  • Sony's Top-Rated Headphones Are On Sale for Its Cheapest Price Yet

    Get a head start on holiday shopping (for someone special or yourself) with this incredible deal.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – August 9th, 2021

    After last week’s solid gains, Bitcoin and Ethereum would need to avoid the week’s pivot levels to support further upside. Returning to early Monday’s highs will be a must to prevent an extended sell-off…

  • Amazon Echo Buds deal drops to $90, which is $100 less than discounted AirPods Pro

    If you’re in the market for new Apple AirPods, today is definitely the day to pick up a pair. Seriously, you’re not going to find better deals than what Amazon is offering right now. Do you want entry-level AirPods 2? You’ll pay $159 if you buy them from Apple. Head over to Amazon instead, however, … The post Amazon Echo Buds deal drops to $90, which is $100 less than discounted AirPods Pro appeared first on BGR.

  • Water pipes could be used to transport broadband to rural homes

    Water pipes could be used to transport broadband to rural homes as the Government pledges to make the internet as easy to access as drinking water across the UK.

  • Amazon Has More Echo Speakers Than Ever — Here Are the Best Ones to Get Right now

    There are more Amazon Echo devices than ever, but these are the best ones you can get right now

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 9th, 2021

    After Sunday’s pullback, a Bitcoin return to $45,000 levels would be needed to support the broader crypto market.

  • This exclusive code gets you Beats Studio Buds alternatives for just $43 at Amazon

    The top-rated EarFun Free Pro earbuds are just one-third the price of those Beats 'buds.

  • 40 of America's Most Impressive Feats of Engineering

    When engineers figured out how to force the Chicago River to flow in a different direction, that's a feat. When they spanned the Pacific Ocean in San Francisco with the Golden Gate Bridge, that's a feat. When work wrapped up in 1965 on the Gateway to the West Arch as part of the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, the St. Louis landmark included a tram ride to the top that required a new elevator-style roller coaster.

  • WhatsApp and privacy experts sound alarm about privacy implications of new Apple photo scanning feature

    Tech experts are continuing to sound alarm about Apple’s controversial new iPhone-scanning feature. The tool is intended to detect child sexual abuse material, by looking through users’ messages and photos. Apple has said that all of that is done in a way that protects privacy, by doing the analysis on a users’ phone and not allowing Apple to see those photos unless the iOS software determines it to be sufficiently similar to an image on a database of child abuse imagery.

  • Amazon’s Echo Auto deal adds Alexa to your car for $19.99

    Amazon’s tremendous online marketplace and its inconceivable nationwide distribution network are obviously both impressive. But it’s possible that neither one is Amazon’s crowning achievement at this point. Instead, it might actually be Alexa, which has become absolutely essential to countless millions of people out there. Everyone loves having Alexa in their homes. That’s because there … The post Amazon’s Echo Auto deal adds Alexa to your car for $19.99 appeared first on BGR.

  • Bitcoin Tests Resistance At $44,000

    Bitcoin has finally managed to settle above the major resistance area at $40,000 – $42,000.

  • 10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: AirPods Pro & Echo Buds at 2021’s best prices, Alexa in your car for $20, $5 smart plugs, more

    Our daily deals roundup yesterday was so popular, a bunch of those bargains sold out. Don’t worry though, because there’s plenty more where that came from. We’ve rounded up 10 terrific deals for you to check out on Sunday. Some of them are also likely to sell out soon though, so hurry or you might … The post 10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: AirPods Pro & Echo Buds at 2021’s best prices, Alexa in your car for $20, $5 smart plugs, more appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple says photos in iCloud will be checked by child abuse detection system

    Apple Inc on Monday said that iPhone users' entire photo libraries will be checked for known child abuse images if they are stored in the online iCloud service. The disclosure came in a series of media briefings in which Apple is seeking to dispel alarm over its announcement last week that it will scan users' phones, tablets and computers for millions of illegal pictures. While Google, Microsoft and other technology platforms check uploaded photos or emailed attachments against a database of identifiers provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and other clearing houses, security experts faulted Apple's plan as more invasive.

  • This new MacBook Pro leak is going to make Apple fans very happy

    The new MacBook Pro models that Apple will release in 2021 will not just include big hardware upgrades. The 14-inch and 16-inch laptops will also deliver an exciting redesign with some of the MacBook features fans have wanted the most. Rumors say the 2021 devices will support MagSafe charging and several ports in addition to … The post This new MacBook Pro leak is going to make Apple fans very happy appeared first on BGR.

  • Nokia supplies DELTA Fiber with optical transport network to support 400G and beyond

    Press Release Nokia supplies DELTA Fiber with optical transport network to support 400G and beyond High capacity optical network for both core and metro applications will support DELTA Fiber’s aggressive Fiber to the Home (FTTH) rollout in the Netherlands over the next decade 9 August 2021 Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has been selected by DELTA Fiber to provide a next-generation optical transport network, based on 400G wavelengths, to handle DELTA Fiber’s increased traffic and furth