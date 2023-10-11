Which Polk County football student sections bring the spirit? Here are a few of the best

It's been a doozy of a year when it comes to football — all around.

Lake Wales is the best team in Polk County once more following a year in which they won a state title for the first time in school history in 2022, as they have gone a perfect 6-0. Fort Meade looks to be making a strong push to capture that title, too, as they also have an unblemished record. Then there's the Lakeland Christians, the George Jenkins, Bartows, Auburndales, the Lakelands and the All Saints that have two losses or less. Lake Region has had some convincing wins, too.

But some of these teams have had a terrific student section, as students have done their best to cheer on their favorite players day and night, impacting the games in a positive manner for their respective squads. Below are some of the top student sections in Polk County in no particular order.

George Jenkins

If the season were to end today, the Eagles would boast their first winning season since 2019, when the program went 6-4. A large part in assisting George Jenkins to a 4-1 start was the student section, and it's been that way for a few years. Led by band director Mr. Rad Bolt, the band teaming with the student section is one of the loudest there is Polk County.

The student section cheers the entire time.

"Under Mr. Bolt, they learn when to cheer and why. Not when we're on O," George Jenkins head football coach Paul Freeman said. "(They have) made impacts in several games. The noise has caused confusion on the other teams' O, resulting in penalties."

Lake Region

This student section has really done a solid job when it comes to cheering for the Thunder ― a program that has won two of its last four, going for a second straight winning season. Led by band director Robert Woodruff, Leza Breckenridge, the cheerleaders and coaches, the student section has done an exemplary job in building the football environment needed to have a cheerful setting.

"That's fun for our players to play in at home and that we miss (when) we're on the road at times," Lake Region head football coach Ryan Mills said.

Auburndale

The student section for the Bloodhounds has been admirable. The energy created from the stands has led to two straight wins and five out of the last six, and if this trend continues, this would be the second campaign in three seasons the program would register a winning record. A couple Auburndale football players have a first-hand experience.

"Our student section hyped up the players," defensive back Bryson Jiles said. "They have specific guys that they like to cheer for."

Senior wide receiver Carmelo Henderson feels like his team's student section is the best of the best.

"I feel like Hound Pound is the best," Henderson said. "They dance with the band and bring extra energy to the game."

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk County boasts some of the best football student sections