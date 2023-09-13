Politics latest news: Temporarily cut triple lock to fund tax cuts, George Osborne suggests

George Osborne, the former chancellor, is pictured during an appearance on ITV's Good Morning Britain programme - S Meddle /Shutterstock

George Osborne suggested the Government could temporarily water down the triple lock to fund tax cuts or more spending on public services amid a growing debate about the future of the state pension guarantee.

The triple lock is a key Tory pledge that ensures the state pension rises by the highest of three metrics: average earnings, inflation or 2.5 per cent.

In the past, average earnings have always been calculated using the figure for wages plus bonuses but the Treasury is understood to be considering stripping out the impact of bonuses in a move which would mean a smaller than expected increase for pensioners next April.

Mr Osborne said if he were chancellor today he would be “very tempted to under-rate, i.e. not increase pensions by as much as the triple lock and other benefits, working age benefits that go to other people in society, by maybe like one or two per cent”.

The former chancellor told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “It saves a lot of money for the Treasury at a time when things are really tight, you could put some more money into public services, if you wanted to cut taxes you could do it, or certainly avoid tax rises which otherwise are coming.

“So it is quite an obvious target there for the Treasury. I am sure they are thinking about it a lot. There is a precedent, it was done once during the pandemic…”

His comments came after Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, said the triple lock was “not sustainable” in the long term. Both the Tories and Labour have failed to commit to keeping the policy in their next manifestos.

10:29 AM BST

Blair will ‘help in any way I can’ during Labour election campaign

Sir Tony Blair said he will help Sir Keir Starmer and the Labour Party “in any way I can” at the next general election.

Asked if he will help Sir Keir in the election campaign, Sir Tony told the Financial Times said: “I’ll help in any way I can, but he will want to be his own person.”

10:23 AM BST

Starmer will inherit country ‘in a mess’ if Labour win election, says Blair

Sir Tony Blair said Sir Keir Starmer will inherit a country “that’s in a mess” if Labour win the next general election.

The former Labour premier also said he believed Sir Keir had a “good chance” of winning the contest.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Sir Tony said: “If Keir Starmer wins the election, which I think he’s got a good chance of doing, he’ll be the sixth prime minister in eight years.

“That’s a country that’s in a mess. We are not in good shape.”

10:01 AM BST

NHS faces 'existential risk' unless it reforms, says Wes Streeting

Landmark research published today by the Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR) showed more than 240,000 lives could have been saved in the past decade if “sick Britain” was not lagging behind its neighbours.

The IPPR said the NHS had “fallen far behind international peers” and warned that the UK risked paying “extortionate” sums for services that were mediocre at best.

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, said there was an “existential risk to the NHS” unless the health service was reformed.

He told Times Radio: “We need to shake off our rose tinted spectacles about the NHS because you look at outcomes in this country, you look at the waiting times, the waiting lists, the NHS is in its, objectively, its worst crisis in history.

“And the message Labour’s been putting across, the argument we’ve been making, I think reinforced by today’s IPPR report, is that unless the NHS changes, unless it reforms, there is an existential risk to the NHS.”

09:43 AM BST

Health minister insists triple lock is 'safe' with Tories

Health minister Maria Caulfield has insisted the pensions triple lock is safe with the Conservatives amid growing speculation over the future of the guarantee.

Ms Caulfield was asked repeatedly during an interview on LBC Radio if the pledge was safe with the Tories.

She said: “Well, the Conservatives introduced the triple lock, because we recognised that pensioners were facing pressures and we’ve kept the triple lock. We gave it this year when inflation was high at 10 per cent.”

Asked again if the triple lock was safe, Ms Caulfield said: “In April, the triple lock will be implemented as well. But in addition to that, for pensioners, you know, last year and this again this year, we’ve given additional funding to the winter fuel allowance for pensioners, and for people whether they’re single...”

Asked again if the triple lock was “safe under the Conservatives”, the health minister said: “Yeah, absolutely. We’ve committed to the triple lock for last year and for this year coming as well.”

09:27 AM BST

Lib Dems: Tories have 'completely failed on the economy'

The Liberal Democrats accused the Government of “mismanaging” the economy as the party responded to today’s GDP figures (see the post below at 08.48).

Sarah Olney, the Lib Dems’ Treasury spokeswoman, said: “The Conservative Government’s mismanagement of the economy is a burden on any chance of growth.

“Rishi Sunak has utterly failed to get a grip on the cost-of-living crisis as mortgage costs continue to spiral and the price of a weekly shop goes through the roof.

“Mortgage arrears are now at their highest since 2016 and families are wondering if they will once again be forced to choose between heating and eating this winter. This out of touch Conservative government has completely failed on the economy.”

09:02 AM BST

Rachel Reeves responds to GDP numbers: 'Another dismal day for growth'

NEW: Another dismal day for growth.



Britain remains hostage to the Conservatives’ low growth, high tax trap.



As Chancellor, I will boost growth to raise wages, bring down bills and make working people better off. — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) September 13, 2023

08:48 AM BST

'Reasons to be confident about the future', says Hunt after economy shrinks in July

The UK economy shrank by 0.5 per in July, according to official data published this morning by the Office for National Statistics.

Meanwhile, UK gross domestic product in the three months to July increased by just 0.2 per cent.

Jeremy Hunt said “there are many reasons to be confident about the future” as the Chancellor responded to the figures.

He said: “Only by halving inflation can we deliver the sustainable growth and pay rises that the country needs.

“But there are many reasons to be confident about the future. We were among the fastest in the G7 to recover from the pandemic and the IMF have said we will grow faster than Germany, France, and Italy in the long term.”

08:42 AM BST

Labour frontbencher embraces '90s tribute act' jibe

Thangam Debbonaire appeared to embrace claims from union bosses that Labour under Sir Keir Starmer amounted to a “90s tribute act”.

The shadow culture secretary told Sky News: “The 1990s tribute act transformed the country. That Labour government brought back that joy.

“I want to see this country feeling uplifted and at the moment, people look around and they know that just about everything feels broken.”

Shadow Culture Secretary @ThangamMP leans in to Unite boss Sharon Graham's comments describing Labour as a '90s tribute act' - saying Labour "brought joy" to the country in the 90s.



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/YKPNDC4XxR — Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge (@SkyPoliticsHub) September 12, 2023

08:34 AM BST

‘Irresponsible’ for Labour to commit to triple lock now, says shadow culture secretary

It would be “irresponsible” for Labour to commit today to including the pensions triple lock in its next general election manifesto because the economic situation is too uncertain, the shadow culture secretary has argued.

Both Labour and the Tories have refused to commit to keeping the pledge.

Thangam Debbonaire told Sophy Ridge on Sky News that a pledge could not be made now because there could be “another possibly 12 months of Tory damage” to the economy before the next election.

Asked to spell out Labour’s position on the triple lock, Ms Debbonaire said: “I really wish that we don’t have possibly another year more of this Government but we might and they may do anything in that year.

“It would be really irresponsible of me to tell you right now what we are going to be able to do and with what money because that would not be responsible with other people’s money. However, that fundamental principle that we have always had that we will be on the side of pensioners, that remains.”

08:27 AM BST

Osborne: Politicians today are 'too nervous' to make big calls

Politicians today are “too nervous” to make big calls because they fear a voter backlash, George Osborne suggested.

The former chancellor said voters returned the Tories to power in 2015 despite the Coalition Government’s austerity drive because they understood that action needed to be taken to repair the public finances.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “I think politicians today are too nervous… of telling people ‘you know what, triple lock on pensions, or benefits going up by eight per cent, we can’t afford it this year’.

“I think you get more credit than the politicians reckon with the public and people are listening to this programme, they are not stupid, they perfectly well understand that things have to be paid for and taxes are already very high.

“Back then I think we got credit for telling people the truth.”

08:22 AM BST

Government could make triple lock less generous to fund tax cuts, says George Osborne

George Osborne suggested the Government could temporarily water down the triple lock to fund tax cuts or more spending on public services amid a growing debate about the future of the state pension guarantee.

The former chancellor told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “Of course it was introduced in a time when you were not having inflation at eight, nine per cent or wage growth at eight, nine per cent.

“If I was the chancellor today, I would be very tempted to under-rate, i.e. not increase pensions by as much as the triple lock and other benefits, working age benefits that go to other people in society by maybe like one or two per cent.

“It generates, it saves a lot of money for the Treasury at a time when things are really tight, you could put some more money into public services, if you wanted to cut taxes you could do it, or certainly avoid tax rises which otherwise are coming.

“So it is quite an obvious target there for the Treasury. I am sure they are thinking about it a lot. There is a precedent, it was done once during the pandemic…”