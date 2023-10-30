Politics latest news: Sunak shares 'serious concern' over worsening Gaza crisis

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured yesterday in No10 Downing - Simon Dawson/No10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak has expressed “serious concern at the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza” after fighting between Israel and Hamas intensified over the weekend.

Mr Sunak spoke to Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, last night to discuss the crisis in the Middle East.

Downing Street said the leaders had “shared their serious concern at the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and stressed the importance of increasing the supplies of water, medicines and fuel reaching civilians”.

A No10 spokeswoman said the leaders had “agreed on the vital importance of maintaining international humanitarian law and protecting civilians in Gaza”.

The Israeli military said on Sunday that it had struck more than 450 militant targets over the past 24 hours, including Hamas command centres and anti-tank missile launching positions.

The UK Government is calling for a pause in the fighting to allow for more aid to get into Gaza but it has stopped short of pushing for a full ceasefire.

A Cobra meeting is expected to be convened by the Government this morning and it will reportedly assess the threat posed by domestic terrorism amid the worsening situation in the Middle East.

08:27 AM GMT

Sunak expresses 'serious concern at worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza'

Downing Street issued the following readout of the phone call: