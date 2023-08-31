Politics latest news: Grant Shapps announced as next Defence Secretary

Grant Shapps is pictured arriving in Downing Street this morning - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Grant Shapps has been named the new Defence Secretary following the resignation of Ben Wallace this morning.

Mr Shapps said he was “honoured” to have been appointed to the role by Rishi Sunak and paid tribute to the “enormous contribution” made by Mr Wallace to UK defence and global security.

He tweeted: “As I get to work at [the Ministry of Defence] I am looking forward to working with the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who defend our nation’s security. And continuing the UK’s support for Ukraine in their fight against Putin’s barbaric invasion.”

Mr Wallace, who revealed his intention to quit back in July, said in his resignation letter: “After much reflection, I have taken the decision to ask that I be allowed to step down. I won my seat in 2005 and after so many years it is time for me to invest in the parts of life that I have neglected, and to explore new opportunities.”

Mr Wallace praised Mr Sunak’s backing for the Ministry of Defence and said the department was “back on the path to being once again world class with world class people”. Mr Sunak said in his written response that Mr Wallace had served the UK “with distinction”.

Grant Shapps 'honoured to be appointed as Defence Secretary'

Grant Shapps tweeted: "As I get to work at @DefenceHQ I am looking forward to working with the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who defend our nation's security. And continuing the UK's support for Ukraine in their fight against Putin's barbaric invasion."

Shapps leaves No10

Newly-appointed Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has just left No10.

The Cabinet minister smiled at journalists as he was asked “are you happy with your new role?”.

Official: Grant Shapps is the new Defence Secretary

Grant Shapps has been appointed the new Defence Secretary, Downing Street has just announced.

The official message from No10 said: “The King has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP as Secretary of State for Defence.”

Claire Coutinho arrives in Downing Street

Claire Coutinho has just been spotted going into Downing Street.

She is currently the minister for children but has been tipped for promotion. Could she be Grant Shapps’ successor as Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary?

Claire Coutinho, the minister for children, is pictured arriving in Downing Street this morning - Hollie Adams/Reuters

She wouldn’t be drawn when she arrived (see the tweet below) but if she is given the job she would be the first Tory MP from the 2019 intake to make it to the Cabinet.

Claire Coutinho in Downing Street. She won't answer when asked if she is the next Net Zero secretary.

'It was important not to bring in a wet fish after Wallace'

Whitehall insiders told The Telegraph that Grant Shapps had been selected to be the next Defence Secretary because he is a “good communicator”.

They said: “The Ministry of Defence needed some flair after Wallace.”

Asked to define “flair” the source added: “You know - someone with something about them.”

“It was important not to bring in a wet fish after Wallace,” the source added.

Boris Johnson labels Grant Shapps 'an excellent choice' to succeed Ben Wallace

Boris Johnson tweeted: "Sad to see departure of my friend Ben Wallace. A fine Defence Secretary who got so many calls right - especially on Ukraine. Grant Shapps is an excellent choice to succeed him."

Defence role will be Shapps' fifth Cabinet job in one year

Grant Shapps’ new job as Defence Secretary will be his fifth Cabinet post in the space of just a year, writes Dominic Penna.

Mr Shapps played a key role in Rishi Sunak’s leadership campaign last summer and was removed as transport secretary when Liz Truss took office in September 2022.

The following month, he succeeded Suella Braverman as home secretary for just six days prior to Ms Braverman’s return to the Cabinet.

Mr Shapps then became business secretary on Mr Sunak becoming prime minister, before his appointment as energy security and net zero secretary in Mr Sunak’s February reshuffle.

Read Ben Wallace's resignation letter in full

Grant Shapps to be named Defence Secretary

Grant Shapps will be made the new Defence Secretary, The Telegraph understands.

It is understood Rishi Sunak selected the long standing Cabinet minister and current Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary because he is deemed to be a safe pair of hands.

Mr Shapps was photographed arriving in Downing Street just before 9am this morning.

Potential candidates for defence secretary job 'remain in the dark'

I’ve just talked to one of the MPs in the running to be named defence secretary this morning, writes Ben Riley-Smith, The Telegraph’s political editor.

What jumped out is how leading candidates remain in the dark about Rishi Sunak’s choice.

The MP in question thought they were going to get the job last week, then suspected they would not, and now does not know.

It speaks to how tightly Mr Sunak and his inner circle tends to keep big news - a feature of his Downing Street to date.

It also is a reminder of how in reshuffles the MPs praying for promotion can be just as out of the loop as everyone else.

Rishi Sunak tells Ben Wallace he served 'with distinction'

Rishi Sunak told Ben Wallace he had served the UK “with distinction” as the Prime Minister replied to the latter’s resignation letter.

“Your strategic foresight and clarity has been invaluable to our country and the security of our continent,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr Sunak said that “in the most difficult of situations, you have displayed exceptional judgement” as he praised Mr Wallace’s “dedication and skill”. The Prime Minister thanked Mr Wallace for his “tireless service”.

He said: “I will always be personally grateful to you for your loyalty and advice since I became Prime Minister. I fully understand your desire to step down after eight years of exacting ministerial duties.

“As you say, the jobs you have done have required you to be available on a continuous basis. But I know you have more to offer public life both here and internationally. You leave office with my thanks and respect.”

Ben Wallace: Ministry of Defence now 'back on the path to being once again world class'

Ben Wallace praised Rishi Sunak for the approach he has taken to supporting the Ministry of Defence.

He said in his resignation letter: “The investment you made in Defence as Chancellor and the continued support you have shown as Prime Minister has been key to enabling the Ministry of Defence to deliver for Britain. I am personally very grateful for your leadership.

“As I finish my tenure, I can reflect that the Ministry of Defence that I leave is now more modern, better funded and more confident than the organisation I took over in 2019.”

Mr Wallace said that the MoD is “back on the path to being once again world class with world class people”. He also reiterated his belief that the UK must continue to invest in its armed forces.

“I know you agree with me that we must not return to the days where Defence was viewed as a discretionary spend by Government and savings were achieved by hollowing out,” he said.

“I genuinely believe that over the next decade the world will get more insecure and more unstable. We both share the belief that now is the time to invest. Ever since I joined the Army I have dedicated myself to serving my country. That dedication however comes at a personal toll to me and my family.”

'I have taken the decision to ask that I be allowed to step down'

Ben Wallace said in his resignation letter to Rishi Sunak that it had been “an honour to serve alongside the men and women of our Armed forces and intelligence services who sacrifice so much for our security”.

The now former defence secretary said: “After much reflection, I have taken the decision to ask that I be allowed to step

down.

“I won my seat in 2005 and after so many years it is time for me to invest in the parts of life that I have neglected, and to explore new opportunities.

“Thank you for the support and your friendship. You and the Government will have my continued support.”

Ben Wallace formally resigns as Defence Secretary

Ben Wallace has now formally resigned as Defence Secretary.

Downing Street has just released an exchange of letters between Mr Wallace and Rishi Sunak in which his exit from the Government is confirmed.

Ben Wallace tweeted: "That's all folks! Been a privilege to serve this great nation."

The runners and riders to replace Ben Wallace

There has been widespread speculation about who could be named as Ben Wallace’s replacement as defence secretary ever since he revealed his intention to step down last month.

These are some of the names who have been tipped for the role:

Grant Shapps - Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary

John Glen - Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Jeremy Quin - Minister for the Cabinet Office

James Heappey - Armed Forces minister

Liam Fox - former defence secretary

Tom Tugendhat - security minister

Anne-Marie Trevelyan - Foreign Office minister

Rishi Sunak expected to appoint new defence secretary to replace Ben Wallace

Good morning and welcome to today’s politics live blog.

Parliament is still in recess and MPs are not due to go back to work in the House of Commons until Monday next week but it looks like Westminster is about to spring back into life with a potential Cabinet mini-reshuffle.

Rishi Sunak is set to announce Ben Wallace’s replacement as defence secretary, with reports suggesting the announcement could be made as soon as today.

I will do my best to guide you through the key developments.