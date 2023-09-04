Labour reshuffle latest: Angela Rayner named as shadow levelling up secretary

Angela Rayner and Sir Keir Starmer are pictured together at Labour Party conference in September last year - Ian Forsyth /Getty Images Europe

Angela Rayner has been named the new shadow levelling up secretary, replacing Lisa Nandy, as Sir Keir Starmer made changes to his top team this morning.

Ms Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, has also been formally named as the shadow deputy prime minister.

It represents a significant change to Ms Rayner’s frontbench role. Going into today’s reshuffle Ms Rayner was the shadow first secretary of state, shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and shadow secretary of state for the future of work.

Ms Nandy, a former leadership rival to Sir Keir, has been demoted from her shadow secretary of state role and will now serve as shadow cabinet minister for international development.

Meanwhile, Steve Reed has been moved from his role as shadow justice secretary to become the new shadow environment secretary, taking over from Jim McMahon who announced this morning he was quitting the shadow cabinet. Shabana Mahmood has replaced Mr Reed as shadow justice secretary.

You can follow the latest updates below.

11:52 AM BST

Pat McFadden becomes shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Pat McFadden has been promoted from his role as the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury and he will now serve as the shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, shadowing Oliver Dowden at the Cabinet Office.

Mr McFadden has also been appointed Labour’s national campaign coordinator - a key role as the party gears up for the next general election.

Pat McFadden MP @PatMcFaddenMP has been appointed Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and National Campaign Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/hlSZXXXme5 — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) September 4, 2023

11:47 AM BST

Shabana Mahmood made shadow justice secretary

Shabana Mahmood has been named as Steve Reed’s replacement as shadow justice secretary.

Ms Mahmood was previously Labour’s national campaign coordinator.

Shabana Mahmood MP @ShabanaMahmood has been appointed Shadow Secretary of State for Justice. pic.twitter.com/w8nLI8WI22 — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) September 4, 2023

11:41 AM BST

Steve Reed moves from shadow justice to shadow environment

Steve Reed has been moved from his shadow justice secretary role and will take over from the departing Jim McMahon as shadow environment secretary.

Steve Reed MP @SteveReedMP has been appointed Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. pic.twitter.com/yGzycHrKPO — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) September 4, 2023

11:25 AM BST

Lisa Nandy demoted, becomes shadow minister for international development

Lisa Nandy has been demoted from her role as levelling up secretary to the role of shadow cabinet minister for international development.

It means she will be shadowing Andrew Mitchell who is the Government’s development minister.

Ms Nandy, a former leadership rival to Sir Keir Starmer, is moving from a shadow secretary of state role to a shadow ministerial role.

Lisa Nandy MP @LisaNandy has been appointed Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development. pic.twitter.com/I4RpKvvG1l — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) September 4, 2023

11:23 AM BST

Analysis: What has actually changed for Angela Rayner?

Two bits of Angela Rayner’s frontbench role have remained broadly the same as a result of today’s reshuffle.

She is still Sir Keir Starmer’s deputy (although the change from shadow first secretary of state to shadow deputy PM makes it clearer that she would be number two in a Labour government) and she is still going to be looking at the issue of the future of work.

The big change is her move from shadowing Oliver Dowden at the Cabinet Office to being tasked with shadowing Michael Gove at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Levelling up and housing will both be key battlegrounds for Labour going into the next general election.

11:16 AM BST

Sir Keir Starmer thanks Jim McMahon for his 'service and support'

Thank you, @JimfromOldham, for your service and support in the shadow cabinet. I have no doubt you will continue to play an important role in the future of @UKLabour and the people of Oldham West & Royton are lucky to have you. https://t.co/Yh2TUByj4g pic.twitter.com/U2x60ihZNg — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 4, 2023

10:53 AM BST

Angela Rayner replaces Lisa Nandy as shadow levelling up secretary

Angela Rayner has replaced Lisa Nandy as shadow levelling up secretary. Labour’s deputy leader has also been formally appointed as the shadow deputy prime minister.

It represents a significant change to Ms Rayner’s frontbench role.

Going into today’s reshuffle Ms Rayner was the shadow first secretary of state, shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and shadow secretary of state for the future of work.

Deputy Leader Angela Rayner MP @AngelaRayner has been appointed Shadow Deputy Prime Minister and Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. pic.twitter.com/BdfSPdO9Je — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) September 4, 2023

A Labour source said Sir Keir Starmer had given Ms Rayner an “important role” in his team.

“Keir is delighted that Angela has accepted this important role, in addition she will continue to be the strategic lead on Labour’s new deal for working people,” the source said.

10:27 AM BST

Labour shadow cabinet reshuffle begins as Jim McMahon quits

Jim McMahon announced he was stepping down from his role as shadow environment secretary as Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet reshuffle got underway this morning.

Mr McMahon said he would “remain a firm supporter of Keir and the project we have built to offer Britain an electable Labour government after 13 wasted [years] under the Conservatives”.

Here is his resignation letter:

As the reshuffle begins, I have written to Keir to take the opportunity to step down from the Shadow Cabinet.

I have been and remain a firm supporter of Keir and the project we have built to offer Britain an electable Labour government after 13 wasted yrs under the Conservatives. pic.twitter.com/TUx5wWxHSy — Jim McMahon MP (@JimfromOldham) September 4, 2023

10:25 AM BST

Sir Gavin Williamson told to apologise after ‘bullying’ Wendy Morton

Former Cabinet minister Sir Gavin Williamson has been told to apologise in the Commons for bullying former Tory chief whip Wendy Morton after he was not allocated tickets to the late Queen’s funeral.

The Independent Expert Panel published a report this morning that found Sir Gavin had committed a breach of Parliament’s bullying and harassment policy.

The panel said Sir Gavin should apologise and also undergo training.

It found that Sir Gavin had bullied Ms Morton in September 2022 during an exchange of text messages.

The panel agreed with the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards that the texts sent by Sir Gavin constituted “offensive and intimidating behaviour”.

09:57 AM BST

Steve Barclay responds to weight-loss jab Wegovy being made available on NHS

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, has responded to the news that the weight-loss jab Wegovy will be made available to NHS patients from today (you can read the full story here).

Mr Barclay said in a statement:

“The facts about obesity are stark – it’s the second biggest preventable cause of cancer and costs the NHS around £6.5billion. So this new generation of medicines have the potential to be a game-changer.



“The launch of Wegovy has the potential to help thousands and reduce the number suffering from weight-related illnesses, while also reducing pressure on the NHS and helping us continue to cut waiting lists – one of the Prime Minister’s top five priorities.



“It is of course vital, though, that these drugs are used alongside diet, physical activity, and wider behavioural support to help minimise weight regain.”

09:47 AM BST

‘We need to have the team around Keir that is ready to take on those challenges’

Thangam Debbonaire suggested a shadow Cabinet reshuffle was needed now to respond to recent events and “new challenges”.

Asked why a reshuffle is needed, the Labour frontbencher told Sky News: “I think over the course of time events change, don’t they? We have got new challenges ahead of us. We have had the terrible Tory chaos of the mortgage crisis and the way that the economy has been treated, we have got challenges ahead of us.

“But goodness, we have got sewage in the rivers, we have got school roofs crumbling, we have got a mental health crisis and none of these problems are being tackled by this Government.”

She added: “We need to have the team around Keir that is ready to take on those challenges, to give our kids that great future, tackle climate change.”

09:26 AM BST

Shadow Cabinet reshuffle will boost delivery of Starmer’s five ‘missions’

Thangam Debbonaire, the shadow Commons leader, said the focus of Sir Keir Starmer’s reshuffle will be ensuring he has the top team that is “going to help him to fulfil those five missions that he set out” (see the post below at 08.27).

Asked what frontbench role she would like to have by the end of the day, Ms Debbonaire would not be drawn and said: “Well, the country is in a serious mess and we have got so many problems ahead of us. I know that what Keir will have been focused on is choosing the top team that is going to help him to fulfil those five missions that he set out.

“Goodness, doesn’t the country need it? Just today we are talking about schools. One of the five missions is to make sure that no child is left behind, that we give every child the opportunity to thrive.”

Asked again what job she would like, Ms Debbonaire told Sky News: “I want to serve in whatever position Keir chooses to put me in. The Labour Party in my view is the single greatest party that the world has ever known.

“I would like to serve in a Keir Starmer Labour Cabinet, if that is what Keir would like. But I will serve in whatever position he thinks I’ll be useful.”

08:57 AM BST

Government unsure how much school concrete crisis will cost to fix

Gillian Keegan said the Government is currently unable to say how much it expects to spend on remedying the crumbling concrete crisis.

Asked how much money is being ringfenced by the Department for Education to address the problem, Ms Keegan told Sky News: “We don’t have those costs yet so we will have to put together what we think that will be and then that will be part of the capital allocation that we will need.”

It was suggested to Ms Keegan that the bill is likely to be “many, many millions”.

“Yes, I would think so,” she said.

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, is pictured in Westminster this morning - Jeremy Selwyn

08:39 AM BST

No extra cash from Treasury to pay for crumbling concrete crisis, suggests Keegan

Gillian Keegan appeared to confirm this morning that the Treasury will not be making any extra money available to the Department for Education to respond to the crumbling concrete crisis in the nation’s schools.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, said yesterday that the Government “will spend what it takes to make sure children can go to school safely”.

But the Education Secretary was asked during an interview on Sky News this morning where the money would be coming from and she said: “The Department for Education will pay for all of that.”

Asked if the money would be coming out of her department’s present budget, Ms Keegan replied: “It is out of our budgets which we have, we have every year a capital [budget].”

Ms Keegan said the money will be “coming out of the Department for Education”.

08:27 AM BST

Labour leader expected to carry out shadow cabinet reshuffle

Westminster is bracing for Sir Keir Starmer to conduct a shadow cabinet reshuffle today as MPs return to the House of Commons this afternoon following their summer break.

It is understood that the Labour leader is set to follow Rishi Sunak and make only minor changes. Most senior figures, such as Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, and Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, are believed to be safe.

The same is true for other frontbenchers linked to Sir Keir’s five main “missions”: Wes Streeting at health, Bridget Phillipson at education and Ed Miliband at net zero.

Only the more junior positions in the shadow cabinet are expected to change. There is also speculation that Angela Rayner could receive a more prominent portfolio.

Sir Keir’s five “missions” are to secure the highest growth in the G7, make the UK a clean energy superpower, build and NHS fit for the future, make Britain’s streets safe and break down the barriers to opportunity.

You can read everything we currently know about the reshuffle in this piece here by my colleague Daniel Martin, The Telegraph’s deputy political editor.

08:19 AM BST

Starmer: Labour government would not increase income tax

Labour would not increase income tax if it wins the next general election, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader told the Daily Mirror that the party will not hike taxes “across the board” if it wins power.

Pushed on whether he would increase income tax, Sir Keir said: “No. We will do nothing to increase the burden on working people, whether it comes to tax or anything else.

“They have paid a heavy price for the incompetence of the government after the last 13 years.”

The comments immediately prompted questions from the Tories about how Labour would pay for its spending plans.

A Tory official told Politico: “If not income tax, what tax will Labour raise to pay for their £28 billion a year climate plan? VAT? National Insurance? Or will they borrow the money, fuelling inflation and interest rates further?”