Politics latest news: Starmer labels Sunak 'cowboy builder' over concrete crisis

Sir Keir Starmer compared Rishi Sunak and the Government to “cowboy builders” as he criticised the handling of the crumbling concrete crisis in the nation’s schools.

But the Prime Minister hit back and accused the Labour leader of “political opportunism” as they clashed during the first PMQs since the end of Parliament’s summer holiday.

Sir Keir told the House of Commons: “The truth is this crisis is the inevitable result of 13 years of cutting corners, botched jobs, sticking plaster politics.

“It is the sort of thing you expect from cowboy builders, saying that everyone else is wrong, everyone is to blame, protesting that they have done an ‘effing good job’ even as the ceiling falls in. The difference is that in this case the cowboys are running the country.”

Mr Sunak hit back and said: “This is exactly the kind of political opportunism that we have come to expect from Captain Hindsight over here.”

He added: “Before today he [Sir Keir] never once raised this issue with me in Parliament.”

The clashes at PMQs came after the Department for Education published a list of the schools with confirmed reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

04:00 PM BST

03:18 PM BST

Houses of Parliament being checked for crumbling concrete

The Houses of Parliament are being investigated for reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac), the dangerous crumbling material that has prompted the Government to order the closure of schools across the country.

The Telegraph understands that surveyors are investigating whether Raac is present within the fabric of any parts of the parliamentary estate.

02:54 PM BST

Watch: Starmer labels Sunak 'cowboy builder' over concrete crisis

02:38 PM BST

Education Secretary: 'Nothing more important than safety of children and staff in schools'

Labour is holding an opposition day debate in the House of Commons this afternoon in an attempt to force the Government to release documents and correspondence relating to school funding decisions taken in the past.

Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, said: “It is time for the full truth to come out about why our schools are unsafe today and whose decision that was.”

Ms Phillipson said it was time for ministers “to take, to accept responsibility for the broken country they will leave behind”.

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, told MPs that “nothing is more important than the safety of children and staff in our schools”.

“This Government is committed to making sure that every child in this country gets a first class education and every opportunity to make the most of their abilities,” she said.

“But more than that, underpinning that commitment is a deeper one to ensuring that children are safe and secure in the places they learn.”

02:22 PM BST

No10 declines to correct record over Sunak claim

Downing Street declined to correct the record after Rishi Sunak accused Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs of failing to mention crumbling concrete in schools during an education speech given by the Labour leader earlier this year.

In the Commons, the Prime Minister had said: “Before today, he [Sir Keir] never once raised this issue with me in Parliament, it wasn’t even worthy of a single mention in his so-called landmark speech on education this summer.”

However, Labour pointed out that Sir Keir said the Tory record that has seen “school buildings start to crumble” was “shameful” back in July.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said: “The PM was clearly talking about Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) and Starmer did not mention Raac in his speech.”

02:17 PM BST

01:32 PM BST

No10 unsure when concrete crisis will be over

Downing Street has declined to say when it expects the concrete crisis affecting the nation’s schools to be over.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “Whilst there are still some outstanding surveys we cannot put a specific timeline on it.

“In the instances where we have identified Raac [reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete] we expect mitigations to be put in place in a number of weeks.”

Nick Gibb, the schools minister, said yesterday he believed the crisis would be resolved “far sooner” than Christmas.

01:25 PM BST

SNP MP told off for saying 'a---' in the Commons

An SNP MP has been rebuked by the Commons Speaker for using the word “a---” in the chamber.

Chris Law told the House of Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions that he believed the “Tories and Labour are two cheeks of the same a---” in terms of their approach to benefits.

The comment prompted an immediate intervention from Sir Lindsay Hoyle who said: “Can I just say, let’s think about language, let’s be more temperate and let’s make sure that the pride of this Parliament will shine through but certainly not using language [like that].”

Mr Law replied: “Happy to change the offending word with ‘bottom’.”

01:22 PM BST

Government ‘expediting’ concrete surveys for schools

Gillian Keegan said the Government is “expediting” its crumbling concrete surveys for the nation’s schools so it can be “confident” classrooms are “safe and supported”.

In a written statement the Education Secretary said: “I know this is the last way parents, teachers and children affected by this wanted to begin the new term, but it will always be my priority to ensure the safety of pupils and staff.

“Thanks to the hard work of schools, colleges, councils, diocese and academy trusts, the majority of settings where Raac has been confirmed have opened to all pupils for the start of term.

“We will continue to support all impacted settings in whatever way we can, whether that’s through our team of dedicated caseworkers or through capital funding to put mitigations in place.

“We are also expediting surveys and urging all responsible bodies to tell us what they know about Raac, so we can be confident that settings are safe and supported.”

12:31 PM BST

Sunak: 'We can't let Labour bankrupt Britain'

Rishi Sunak was asked about the situation in Birmingham after the Labour-run city council yesterday effectively declared bankruptcy.

Mr Sunak told the House of Commons: “We started by hearing how Labour in London are charging hard working people with Ulez, now we are hearing about how Labour in Birmingham are failing hardworking people, losing control of taxpayers’ money and driving their finances into the ground.

“They have bankrupted Birmingham, we can’t let them bankrupt Britain.”

12:26 PM BST

Starmer claims Sunak 'won't lift a finger' to protect schools

Sir Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of adopting an “it’s all fine out there” attitude to the problems facing the country.

Referring to a recent refurbishment of the Department for Education, the Labour leader said: “Doesn’t it tell you everything you need to know that he [Mr Sunak] is happy to spend millions of taxpayers’ money sprucing up Tory offices, billions to ensure there is no VAT on Tory school fees but he won’t lift a finger when it comes to protecting other people’s schools, other people’s safety, other people’s children?”

Mr Sunak said: “I know he comes here with these prepared scripts but he hasn’t listened to a single fact on six questions about the record amounts of funding going in to schools, about the incredible reforms to education impacting the most disadvantaged children in our society, a record that we are rightly proud of.”

12:18 PM BST

Labour leader compares Rishi Sunak and Government to 'cowboy builders'

Rishi Sunak said that Sir Keir Starmer should “get his facts straight” before he “jumps on the next political bandwagon” as the two leaders clashed over the concrete crisis.

Sir Keir said: “The truth is this crisis is the inevitable result of 13 years of cutting corners, botched jobs, sticking plaster politics.

“It is the sort of thing you expect from cowboy builders, saying that everyone else is wrong, everyone is to blame, protesting that they have done an ‘effing good job’ even as the ceiling falls in.

Rishi Sunak addresses the House of Commons during PMQs today - UK Parliament /PA

“The difference is that in this case the cowboys are running the country. Isn’t he ashamed that after 13 years of Tory government children are cowering under steel supports stopping their classroom roof falling in?”

The Prime Minister hit back and said: “This is exactly the kind of political opportunism that we have come to expect from Captain Hindsight over here.”

He added: “Before today he [Sir Keir] never once raised this issue with me in Parliament.”

12:11 PM BST

Starmer attempts to lay blame for concrete crisis on Sunak

Sir Keir Starmer attempted to lay the blame for the crumbling concrete crisis in the nation’s schools squarely on Rishi Sunak.

The Labour leader said: “On Monday he leapt to his own defence saying it is utterly wrong to blame him. So why does literally everyone else say it is his fault?”

Mr Sunak replied: “The professional advice from the technical experts on Raac has evolved over time and indeed it is something that successive governments have dealt with dating back to 1994.

“As new advice has come forward the Government has rightly, decisively and swiftly acted in the face of that advice.

“But he talked about school budgets and talked about what I had done. Let me just walk him through the facts of actually what that spending review did... funding for school maintenance and rebuilding will average £2.6billion a year over this parliament as a result of that spending review which represents a 20 per cent increase on the years before.”

12:07 PM BST

PM says Government 'doing everything it can to fix' concrete crisis

Sir Keir Starmer said Rishi Sunak had decided when he was chancellor to “halve the budget for school maintenance” as the Labour leader focused on the crumbling concrete crisis.

Sir Keir asked the Prime Minister: “Does he agree with his Education Secretary that he should be thanked for doing a good job?”

Mr Sunak replied: “I know how concerned parents, children and teachers are and I want to start by assuring them that the Government is doing everything it can to fix this quickly and minimise the disruption to children’s education.

“We make no apology for acting decisively in the face of new information.”

12:03 PM BST

Rishi Sunak praises Lionesses

Rishi Sunak started Prime Minister’s Questions by praising the efforts of the England women’s football team after their second-placed finish at the World Cup.

The Prime Minister told MPs that everyone across the nation was “incredibly proud” of the Lionesses.

11:49 AM BST

Government publishes list of Raac-affected schools

The Department for Education has just published a list of the schools with confirmed reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

The list, which covers the period up to August 30, contains 156 names.

Some 104 are education settings where mitigations are being put in place and 52 are those where mitigations are already in place.

The list showed pupils at 24 schools across England will receive some remote learning because of the concrete crisis, with four schools switching to fully remote learning.

Meanwhile, the list revealed 19 schools where the start of term has had to be delayed as a result of the concrete.

11:37 AM BST

11:13 AM BST

Teaching union questions accuracy of Government's concrete survey data

The boss of a teaching union has urged the Department for Education to review its system for recording responses to the Government’s crumbling concrete survey after schools which have responded were told that they had not.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We’ve now received six messages directly from trust and school leaders raising concerns about the accuracy of the Department for Education’s records and have heard similar reports from other sources.”

Mr Barton said all of those schools said they had returned the concrete survey issued by the Government “many months ago”.

But they were all contacted this week by the Government with a warning that they would be “named and shamed” if they did not complete the survey by Friday.

He said: “In light of what we are hearing, we would urge the Department for Education to review its systems to see whether at least some of these supposedly non-returned survey forms – and possibly a great many – were in fact returned but have not been recorded as such due to a technical error.”

The Government has said it is still waiting for five per cent of the surveys to be returned.

10:40 AM BST

Sir Chris Bryant joins Labour frontbench

Sir Keir Starmer has appointed Sir Chris Bryant to a shadow ministerial role which means Parliament will have to find a new chairman for its Committee on Standards.

Sir Chris, who served as a minister under Gordon Brown, will join the Labour frontbench as the shadow minister for creative industries and digital.

Accepting the role will mean Sir Chris has to vacate his prominent position as chairman of the committee which scrutinises the behaviour of MPs.

I am delighted to be appointed Shadow Minister for Creative Industries and Digital working with @ThangamMP and @peterkyle

Creativity drives the UK’s potential. It creates jobs. It enlivens our imagination. We need to cherish and celebrate it and make it available to all. https://t.co/gxG0b9ps1q — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) September 6, 2023

10:18 AM BST

Grant Shapps tells defence critics: 'Don’t underestimate me'

Grant Shapps has warned his critics not to “underestimate” him after his appointment as Defence Secretary last week.

Mr Shapps has faced questions over the depth of his military knowledge after he replaced Ben Wallace.

But he told LBC Radio: “I’ve actually talked in the past about our need to increase our defence expenditure. And I’m very pleased that our long-term aim is to raise it to 2.5 per cent. And we have been increasing the defence expenditure.

“So, you know, don’t underestimate me when it comes to defending the country or the department.”

10:06 AM BST

09:47 AM BST

Voters ‘weary’ of Government’s ‘failure’, claims Starmer

It was suggested to Sir Keir Starmer that the Tory response to his criticism of government spending decisions over the last 13 years - for example on school funding (see the post below at 09.31) - would likely be that Labour left no money to be spent in 2010.

Sir Keir told BBC Breakfast: “I think that many people across the country are getting pretty weary of a government that has now been in power for 13 years saying in answer to any question about their own failure, it is not our fault, we couldn’t have done anything.

“Are they seriously saying to the country that in 13 years they couldn’t have done anything about their failures? I just don’t think that is going to wash.”

09:31 AM BST

Starmer to grill Sunak on crumbling concrete crisis at PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak will clash at the first post-summer recess Prime Minister’s Questions at noon and the Labour leader has confirmed he will grill the premier on the crumbling concrete crisis.

Sir Keir told BBC Breakfast that he will ask Mr Sunak about school rebuilding funding decisions he made when he was chancellor and push for the Government to publish the list of affected schools.

He said: “I think that is a very good point because look, he took a decision in 2021. I think the least that we are entitled to is to know what risks were pointed out to him in 2021 when the Prime Minister took those decisions and an answer from him as to why he didn’t allow that funding to go forward.

“So I do think that is needed. I also think and I am sure many people viewing this, particularly with children at schools that might be affected want to know from the Government, why haven’t you, and you must, publish the list of schools affected because we don’t even know the full extent of this at the moment.”

The Prime Minister’s actions as chancellor have already been questioned after one of his ministers suggested Mr Sunak approved funding for 50 schools a year to be rebuilt, rejecting an application for cash for 200 a year.

09:14 AM BST

'Only two of the last 15 defence secretaries have come from the military'

Grant Shapps hit back at some criticism over his appointment as Defence Secretary, amid questions over the depth of his military knowledge.

“Only two of the last 15 defence secretaries have come from the military,” he told LBC Radio.

“It’s actually highly unusual. We have a civilian government and rightly we put civilians in charge of it. I think that the Ministry of Defence will benefit from having a hugely experienced secretary of state.

“I have run complex infrastructure-heavy departments in the past and I will, of course, as Secretary of State be fighting the corner.”

08:57 AM BST

Concrete crisis 'reinforces' for parents that Government 'doesn't care' about education

The concrete crisis in the nation’s schools “reinforces” for parents that the Government does not care about education, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) has claimed.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Geoff Barton said: “I think the nation’s parents will think this just reinforces a sense that we have got a Government that frankly doesn’t care, and hasn’t cared about education for many years.”

Mr Barton said that school headteachers were now “scrambling around trying to identify bits of concrete” at a time when they “should be focusing on children learning and developing”.

08:49 AM BST

08:44 AM BST

Defence Secretary says there 'could be' crumbling concrete in military buildings

Grant Shapps said reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) “could be” present in military buildings but he believed it was “highly unlikely” that it has been used in service family accommodation.

He also said that even if the crumbling concrete was found in military buildings it would be unlikely to cause disruption because it would be dealt with “in the normal course of business rather than needing to close anything down”.

Asked how much Raac there could be in the military estate, Mr Shapps told Times Radio: “Raac was used, or aerated concrete was used, throughout government estates particularly after the war, from the 50s onwards and in common with all the other departments we are looking through and assessing what we have got.

“I think it wasn’t used in single occupation accommodation fortunately. When it comes to family accommodation what I am seeing is it is highly unlikely that it has been involved. We will continue to check out the rest of the estate but I think it is unlikely to be an accommodation issue for us.”

Asked if there could be Raac in other military buildings, he replied: “There could be, as with all of the government estate, but I think it will be a in the course of business issue to resolve when it comes to the MOD.”

He later told Sky News that “we are looking at the rest of the estate but it looks like the kind of thing that we will be dealing with in the normal course of business rather than needing to close anything down”.

08:37 AM BST

Grant Shapps says he will 'fight' for increase to defence budget

Grant Shapps said he will “fight” for a higher budget for the Ministry of Defence but he will lobby Rishi Sunak for the extra cash “in my own way”.

The Defence Secretary was asked during an interview on Sky News this morning if he will be as vociferous as his predecessor Ben Wallace was in calling for more money for the armed forces.

Mr Shapps said: “I am now in charge of the Ministry of Defence and as the Secretary of State of course I will always fight my corner.

“In fact it is quite helpful from my point of view coming here, the amount that we are spending, the proportion of our gross domestic product that we are spending on defence, is on the rise and we have already said that we want to see that over the longer term as conditions allow to go up to 2.5 per cent. It is over £50billion already.

“I fully support that. I think it is very important that we are protected as a nation but also that we are doing our part around the world to help the world be better protected.”

Asked again if he would be as vociferous as Mr Wallace, Mr Shapps said: “I will do it in my own way but as I say I have spoken before about my desire to see a higher defence budget, well before being in this role, and I am pleased to see that our goal is to get to that 2.5 per cent and by the way that puts us at the top in terms of Nato countries, that puts us nearer the top, compared to many others.”