Politics latest news: Undecided voters prefer Sunak to ‘weak’ Starmer – but still set to vote Labour

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, was pictured with Sue Gray, his chief of staff since last month, for the first time this morning - Tayfun Salci/Press Wire/Shutterstock

Undecided voters prefer Rishi Sunak to “weak” Sir Keir Starmer – but are still more inclined to vote Labour at the next general election, a focus group has suggested.

The JL Partners polling firm spoke to those who are yet to make up their minds in Wimbledon, Rother Valley and Filton and Bradley Stoke, three Conservative-held constituencies.

Those surveyed said Sir Keir was “weak”, “drab” and “vanilla” and preferred Mr Sunak, who they thought performed better during the course of both parties’ recent conferences.

Speaking to Times Radio, which commissioned the focus groups, JL Partners co-founder James Johnson said: “One of the problems with Keir Starmer is that they feel he’s a bit of a ‘nothing man’, a direct group from a quote. They don’t necessarily feel he stands for anything.”

However, he added: “All of them said that they would vote Labour, come the next election, when I pushed them. So despite everything we’re heard about Keir Starmer, despite thinking Rishi Sunak had a better conference season, they are leaning Labour and the main reason is it’s time for change.”

Noting the positive response to Mr Sunak insisting “a man is a man and a woman is a woman” in his conference speech, Mr Johnson said: “I think broadly speaking that showed the potential efficacy of the Conservatives focusing in on trans come the next election, on trans issues that is. Regardless of the rights and wrongs of that, it clearly is an incendiary issue that people do feel concerned about, especially in relation to schools.”

You can follow the latest below.

03:30 PM BST

'Divided parties simply don't win elections'

Humza Yousaf has appealed to the SNP membership to “heal the divisions” in the party or face a wipeout at the ballot box.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Yousaf, the first minister, said: “The old maxim is true: divided parties simply don’t win elections, so we have to heal the divisions that exist.

“I don’t care if you voted for Kate or Ash, whether they agree or disagree with the Bute House Agreement, let’s come together and respect the party.

“That’s the party that elected me as leader, it’s the party that, of course, overwhelmingly backed the Bute House Agreement with the Greens as well. So unity is going to be important.”

03:19 PM BST

Lisa Cameron never wanted Scottish independence, suggests Humza Yousaf

The MP who defected from the SNP to the Conservatives “probably never believed” in an independent Scotland, Humza Yousaf has claimed.

Mr Yousaf, the SNP leader and Scotland’s First Minister, urged Lisa Cameron to resign her seat and trigger a by-election, something Ms Cameron has indicated she does not intend to do.

Humza Yousaf photographed at Bute House this afternoon ahead of the SNP's conference - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Asked about the defection, Mr Yousaf told the PA news agency: “It’s the least-surprising news I’ve had as leader of the SNP, I must confess. Lisa Cameron should do the honourable thing, she should resign her seat.

“She should do the honourable thing by her constituents, who voted for an SNP MP, (but) did not vote for a Conservative MP.”

He added: “To see somebody who claims to have supported Scottish independence cross the floor to the Conservative and Unionist Party betrays the fact that she probably never believed in the cause in the first place.”

02:59 PM BST

Sadiq Khan writes to James Cleverly urging access to aid for Gaza

I've written to the Foreign Sec about the situation in the Middle East, and to call for urgent action to deliver humanitarian access and support to and from Gaza, echoing the @UN and @WHO.



The Govt must redouble efforts that lead us to a secure Israel and a viable Palestine. pic.twitter.com/JBOEEGPuUt — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) October 12, 2023

02:42 PM BST

Rishi Sunak masterminded Lisa Cameron's defection from SNP to Tories

Rishi Sunak was directly and solely responsible for the defection of a high-profile SNP MP to the Conservative Party, writes Alan Cochrane.

In an unprecedented move, Lisa Cameron, MP for East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow since 2015, blamed a campaign of bullying by SNP MPs in the Commons for her switch to the Scottish Tories.

Ms Cameron has claimed that the SNP ostracised her for backing a harassment victim of the senior MP Patrick Grady, who was suspended from the Commons for two days last year for inappropriate conduct towards a junior staffer.

“I do not feel able to continue in what I have experienced as a toxic and bullying SNP Westminster group, which resulted in my requiring counselling for a period of 12 months in Parliament and caused significant deterioration in my health and wellbeing as assessed by my GP including the need for antidepressants,” she told the Daily Mail.

Her move to the Tories - the first ever by an SNP MP - is a body blow to Humza Yousaf’s nationalists on the eve of their annual conference, which opens in Aberdeen this weekend.

Read more: MP faced ‘toxic and bullying’ environment from SNP

02:08 PM BST

Duke and Duchess of Sussex condemn 'all acts of terrorism' but do not single out Hamas

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have condemned “all acts of terrorism” following the attacks on Israel, but did not single out Hamas.

On the couple’s Archewell website, a post under the title “With Heavy Hearts” states: “At the Archewell Foundation, with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality.”

The Sussexes’ statement continues: “We are supporting our partners and organisations on the front lines in Israel to provide the urgent aid needed, and to help all innocent victims of this unconscionable level of human suffering.”

However, while the statement does not specifically single out the attacks by Hamas as terrorism, it instead condemns acts of terrorism more widely.

India McTaggart has the story

02:02 PM BST

Alan Cochrane: It's time for the SNP to ditch the Greens

It would be very doubtful if the weasel words now being uttered by Maggie Chapman, to take the heat out of her support of Hamas over their massacre of innocent Israeli men, women and children, will stifle the almost universal criticism of this outspoken Scottish Greens MSP, writes Alan Cochrane.

It shouldn’t and if the rank and file of what is still Scotland’s biggest party - the SNP - had any self respect they would vote at their annual conference in Aberdeen this weekend to end the controversial deal Nicola Sturgeon signed to allow the Greens to form a coalition government.

Astonishingly, however, the coalition with the Greens is not even on the conference agenda, prompting Fergus Ewing, a former SNP cabinet minister to insist that delegates should force a debate. He said: “It is time for the coalition deal to be scrapped or at the very least re-appraised.”

Chapman’s outburst on Gaza, which caused outrage at home and abroad, is being seen as the last straw for many disgruntled voters and they’re unlikely to be pacified by her attempts to row back on her outburst.

Alan Cochrane: Humza Yousaf should rip up Sturgeon’s deal

01:59 PM BST

Rishi Sunak's own climate advisers say his net zero rollback will cost people more

Household energy bills could be higher as a result of the Government’s rollback of net zero policies, its own climate change advisers have said.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) conducted an assessment of announcements made by Rishi Sunak last month softening several net zero policies.



They included scrapping requirements for landlords to upgrade insulation in their properties within five years.



The CCC said the move could cost renters more money on their energy bills, pointing to Government assessments of the policy which indicated that it would have saved tenants in upgraded properties up to £325 per year.

Emma Gatten and Jonathan Leake have the full story here

01:49 PM BST

Some hope for the Tories in the Blue Wall

The Conservatives have their largest lead in their traditional ‘Blue Wall’ heartlands since a tracker measuring voting intentions in the region began this time last year.

The latest poll from Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that the Tories are currently on 36 per cent, up by five percentage points in the space of four weeks, with Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party on 32 per cent.

The Liberal Democrats, who hope to win dozens of seats from Tory MPs in the Blue Wall at the next general election, are third on 25 per cent, while Reform UK command four per cent of popular support.

Largest lead for the Conservatives since we started our Blue Wall tracker last October.



Blue Wall VI (7 October):



Conservative 36% (+5)

Labour 32% (-1)

Liberal Democrat 25% (-1)

Reform UK 4% (-2)

Green 3% (-1)

Other 1% (–)



Changes +/- 10 Septemberhttps://t.co/3JRp9Mev5h pic.twitter.com/q2Yf4Glpz3 — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) October 11, 2023

01:40 PM BST

Government minister attacks 'pathetic' FA over Wembley decision

The Wembley arch will not be lit in the colours of Israel and fans will have flags confiscated when England play Australia on Friday night.

However, players will hold a minute’s silence and wear black armbands to mark the terrorist attacks in the Jewish state.

The move has already sparked a backlash from across the political spectrum. Neil O’Brien, a minister at the Department for Health, wrote on X:

The FA put BLM logos on shirts & got players taking the knee to support BLM.



BLM are currently supporting Hamas as they murder children ⬇️



Now the FA won't show solidarity with Israel by lighting Wembley as they did for other terror attacks.



Just pathetic. https://t.co/nEoBHpJrjL — Neil O'Brien MP (@NeilDotObrien) October 12, 2023

Lord Austin, a crossbench peer and former Labour MP, added:

Pathetic

Useless

A complete disgrace.

The @FA should be ashamed of themselves.

Just as they did after the terror attacks in Paris and Brussels, they should be lighting the arch to remember the victims of terrorism. https://t.co/W1nV2FQWLO — Ian Austin (@LordIanAustin) October 12, 2023

01:27 PM BST

Rishi Sunak hosts policing roundtable at Downing Street

Rishi Sunak has held a policing roundtable at 10 Downing Street with Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, and Michael Gove, the Housing, Levelling Up and Communities Secretary.

Ms Braverman and Mr Sunak speaking this afternoon - James Manning/Pool Photo via AP

Mr Gove, the Communities Secretary, was also in attendance - James Manning/Pool/AFP

Christopher Hope, GB News’s political editor and The Telegraph’s Peterborough diarist, said the meeting was about policing protest in the wake of events in Israel and Gaza.

01:21 PM BST

Focus group suggests undecided voters prefer Sunak to Starmer – but still set to back Labour

Undecided voters prefer Rishi Sunak to “weak” Sir Keir Starmer – but will still vote Labour at the next general election, a focus group has suggested.

The JL Partners polling firm spoke to those who are yet to make up their minds in Wimbledon, Rother Valley and Filton and Bradley Stoke, three Conservative-held constituencies.

Those surveyed said Sir Keir was “weak”, “drab” and “vanilla” and preferred Mr Sunak, who they thought had done better during the course of party conference season.

Speaking to Times Radio, which commissioned the focus groups, JL Partners co-founder James Johnson said: “One of the problems with Keir Starmer is that they feel he’s a bit of a ‘nothing man’, a direct group from a quote. They don’t necessarily feel he stands for anything.”

However, he added: “All of them said that they would vote Labour, come the next election, when I pushed them. So despite everything we’re heard about Keir Starmer, despite thinking Rishi Sunak had a better conference season, they are leaning Labour and the main reason is it’s time for change.”

12:56 PM BST

Breaking: Government will arrange evacuation flights from Israel

The Government will arrange flights to help British nationals get out of Israel, it has been announced.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said the first flight is expected to leave Tel Aviv today, with further flights planned later this week subject to security conditions.

Mr Cleverly visited Israel yesterday to reiterate Britain’s solidarity with Israel in the wake of terror attacks by Hamas.

The Foreign Office said in a statement: “Vulnerable British nationals will be prioritised for these flights. At this stage we will contact those who are eligible for the flights directly and British nationals should not make their way to the airport unless they are called.”

The planes will be paid commercial flights, meaning each ticket will cost £300 to reflect the costs of operating the flight.

12:45 PM BST

Rishi Sunak speaks with Egyptian president about Hamas attacks

This from the Prime Minister:

I spoke to President el-Sisi of Egypt this morning following the appalling terrorist atrocities carried out by Hamas in Israel.



As we confront the evil of terrorism, we are working closely with international partners to ensure regional security and stability. pic.twitter.com/0LHaht8HCq — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 12, 2023

12:09 PM BST

'If Starmer had punched that protester, he’d be on course for the biggest landslide ever'

For Sir Keir Starmer, Tuesday’s speech to Labour party conference was a huge missed opportunity, writes Michael Deacon.

I’m not talking about what he actually said in it. That was all perfectly fine. The problem was how he responded to that tinsel-tossing Left-wing protester who disrupted it.

Because, if Sir Keir had knocked that nitwit’s lights out, he’d be on course for the biggest election landslide in British political history.



Of course he would. People would have loved it. Think back to the general election campaign of 2001, when some moron in the street chucked an egg at John Prescott – and Prescott responded by lamping him. In his entire 40-year Commons career, it was by far the most popular thing he ever did.

Read Michael Deacon’s full column here

11:55 AM BST

Breaking: Wembley 'won't be lit up for Israel'

The Wembley Stadium arch will not be lit up in the colours of the Israeli flag, it has been reported.

The Football Association (FA) is not expected to illuminate the iconic arch in blue and white, according to Sky News.

It comes after more than 1,300 Israelis have been killed since the first terror attacks launched by Hamas on Saturday.

11:35 AM BST

Kate Andrews: Labour’s war on Nimbys should terrify the Tories

The Tories should be afraid. There is a political party in town that finally seems to understand the magnitude of the UK’s housing crisis and wants to do something about it. And it’s not the Conservatives, writes Kate Andrews.

Labour’s conference was full of old policy ideas they need to retire: bans on zero-hours contracts, higher taxes and more borrowing.

But those plans took a back seat once Keir Starmer took to the stage. The Labour leader promised to reinstate the target, scrapped by the Tories last December, to build 300,000 new homes a year. But, even more importantly, he acknowledged what delivering this promise would require: building on the not-so-green parts of Britain’s green belt.

It’s the argument people serious about building have been making for years: the classification of green belt has lost its way, dragging in ruined pieces of land that no one is frolicking through, but also that no one can build on. At long last, those examples have made their way into a leader’s speech, as Starmer rattled off the “clearly ridiculous uses” of green belt designation, including “disused car parks [and] dreary wasteland”.

Kate Andrews: How Starmer the bulldozer could surprise us all

11:01 AM BST

Recession risk still there despite economic growth, warn experts

Higher interest rates and a lack of momentum means Britain’s economy will still fall into recession at the end of this year despite a bounce back in August, economists have predicted.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2pc during the month, after shrinking by 0.6pc the previous month, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), as the end of teacher strikes in July triggered a recovery in the services sector.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said today’s figures show “the economy is more resilient than expected”.

Services grew by 0.4pc in August after a 0.6pc contraction in July and economists warned that the return to growth masks a wider downturn.

Chris Price has more here

10:43 AM BST

Lisa Cameron 'shamefully and inexplicably mistreated' by SNP

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tories leader, took aim at the SNP in the wake of Lisa Cameron’s defection.

“Like many ex-SNP supporters, she has realised that her former party is hopelessly divided under Humza Yousaf and incapable of focusing on the real priorities of the Scottish people,” Mr Ross said.

“Lisa took a principled stand in supporting the victim in the Patrick Grady case, when her party took the side of the disgraced MP. For doing so, she has been shamefully and inexplicably mistreated by the SNP.

“I look forward to working with Lisa, who recognises the Conservative Party and the Prime Minister are focused on the issues that matter to people in Scotland and across the UK.”

Mr Grady was found by an independent Commons probe to have drunkenly made unwanted sexual advances towards a teenage male staffer. He was previously suspended from the Commons and the SNP, before he was readmitted to the party last December.

10:38 AM BST

Sir Keir Starmer pictured with Sue Gray for the first time

The Labour leader and Ms Gray, his chief of staff since last month, have been photographed for the first time this morning.

10:37 AM BST

Tories welcome ‘the newest member of Rishi Sunak’s team’

👏 Welcome to the Conservatives, Dr. Lisa Cameron MP!



💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 The newest member of @RishiSunak's Conservative team - as we make the long-term decisions to build a brighter future for people across all four nations of the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/cLh14sSDUU — Conservatives (@Conservatives) October 12, 2023

10:29 AM BST

Your voters will be appalled, SNP tells defector

The SNP has said Lisa Cameron’s constituents will be “appalled” by her defection to the Tories.

A spokesman for the nationalist party said: “The people of East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow will be appalled they are now represented a Conservative and Unionist MP.

“Lisa Cameron should now do the right thing and step down to allow a by-election.”

“Her constituents elected an SNP MP not a Tory, and they deserve to have the democratic opportunity to elect a hard working SNP MP who will put the interests of Scotland first. On a personal basis, we wish her well.”

In her remarks as she announced she had quit the SNP, Ms Cameron took aim at its approach to independence, suggesting it had fuelled “significant division” on the issue.

10:03 AM BST

Rishi Sunak welcomes newest Tory MP

Rishi Sunak has welcomed Lisa Cameron to the Conservative Party after her defection from the SNP amid a bullying row.

The Prime Minister said: “I am delighted that Lisa Cameron has decided to join the Conservatives. She is a brave and committed constituency MP. Lisa is right that we should aim to do politics better, with more empathy and less division and a dedication to always doing what we think is right.

“I look forward to working with her on the disability issues she has championed so passionately in parliament, and on the issues that really matter to her constituent’s in East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow.

“Her decision is a sign that we are the party for those who will make constructive, long term decisions for a brighter future for the whole of the UK.”

09:54 AM BST

Analysis: 2023 has become an annus horribilis for the SNP

Losing two MPs in the space of a week, right on the eve of its party conference, is further proof that 2023 has become an annus horribilis for the SNP.

The party had dominated Scottish politics for almost all of Nicola Sturgeon’s nine-year premiership but her time as first minister ended suddenly after her radical approach to transgender rights was vetoed in Westminster and cost her the support of her party.



Ms Sturgeon was then arrested in June, and released without charge, after being questioned for more than seven hours last Sunday as part of an ongoing police investigation into the nationalist party’s finances.



Peter Murrell, her husband and the former SNP chief executive, was also arrested before later being released without charge pending further investigation.



Humza Yousaf succeeded Ms Sturgeon after narrowly beating Kate Forbes in a brutal leadership race which exposed deep divisions in the party on Scottish independence, transgender rights and more.



The SNP now leads by just two points in the polls, and suffered a heavy by-election defeat to Labour on Thursday in Rutherglen and Hamilton West. Now, Lisa Cameron’s exit is a further blow to a party that has withstood a turbulent and damaging year.

09:37 AM BST

Tory MPs welcome Lisa Cameron into the fold

Douglas Ross has led the Conservative Party in welcoming Lisa Cameron to the fold (see 9.33am).

Mr Ross, leader of the Scottish Tories, said: “It’s great to have Lisa Cameron on board. The Scottish Tories will stand up for everyone who has been forgotten by the SNP to get the focus onto Scotland’s real priorities.”

Laura Farris, a Tory backbencher, added: “She criticises the divisive quest for independence by ⁦the SNP,⁩ and joins the Conservatives⁩ to pursue policies that are in the interests of all four nations.”

09:33 AM BST

Lisa Cameron sensationally quits SNP for Tories

An SNP MP has defected to Tories as she accused her old party of a “toxic and bullying” culture.

Dr Lisa Cameron, who has been the subject of an internal campaign to unseat her, singled out Rishi Sunak for “inclusive leadership” as she opened up about her recent mental health struggles.

Ms Cameron, who has represented East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow since 2015, told the Daily Mail: “I do not feel able to continue in what I have experienced as a toxic and bullying SNP Westminster group, which resulted in my requiring counselling for a period of 12 months in Parliament and caused significant deterioration in my health and wellbeing as assessed by my GP including the need for antidepressants.”

Saying she had “no faith” in the SNP leadership, Ms Cameron added: “I am particularly grateful to the Prime Minister in valuing my continued contribution to Parliament as a health professional and in taking time to listen.

“It is the first time I have felt heard and shows positive, inclusive leadership in contrast to that which I have encountered in the SNP at Westminster over many years.”

09:17 AM BST

Breaking: SNP MP Lisa Cameron defects to Tories

Lisa Cameron, an SNP MP, has defected to Tories as she accused her old party of a “toxic and bullying” culture.

More to follow.

09:02 AM BST

Rachel Reeves: Britain trapped in low-growth, high-tax cycle

Britain’s economy is “trapped” in a cycle of low growth, Rachel Reeves has said after today’s latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2 per cent during August, according to figures published this morning which showed a return to growth.

“Under the Conservatives, Britain’s economy remains trapped in a low-growth, high-tax cycle that is leaving working people worse off,” Ms Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, said.

“Labour will get our country building again so we can boost growth, make working people better off and get Britain’s future back.”

The tax burden is currently at its highest level since the Second World War, while the economy has not grown for three consecutive quarters since 18 months ago.

08:47 AM BST

Steve Barclay: Labour's NHS plan 'pie in the sky' because of strikes

Labour’s promise to clear waiting lists within four years is “pie in the sky”, the Health Secretary has claimed.

Sir Keir Starmer, the opposition leader, said it was his party’s “ambition” to ensure that all the 7.7 million people waiting for the treatment receive it in the first term of a Labour government, with the party aiming to reduce the NHS backlog by 40,000 a week.

Asked about Sir Keir’s commitment, Steve Barclay told LBC Radio: “It’s pie in the sky... The key issue that’s impeded our recovery on terms of cutting operation times, cutting waiting lists, has been the industrial action.

“And Keir Starmer isn’t saying that he would pay more to the BMA, there isn’t any additional funding from Labour to do that. So we have already as a government putting in additional capacity, with the 119 community diagnostic centres that we’ve opened, the surgical hubs, the investment in tech, 2.1 billion investment in tech that we’re making.

“So we’re doing all the things that can be done like that. But it is the case that industrial action has had an impact.”

Asked if he was blaming strikes for the glowing backlog, Mr Barclay responded: “The reason there’s been pressure in terms of the waiting lists has been the impact that the industrial action has had.”

08:39 AM BST

We still need to tackle inflation, says Hunt as economy returns to growth

Jeremy Hunt has said the Government must still focus on tackling inflation after Britain’s economy returned to growth in August.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2 per cent during the month, according to figures published this morning by the Office for National Statistics.

Mr Hunt, the Chancellor, said: “The UK has grown faster than France and Germany since the pandemic and today’s data shows the economy is more resilient than expected. While this is a good sign, we still need to tackle inflation so we can unlock sustainable growth.”

Writing separately on X, formerly known as Twitter, he added: “These figures show the UK economy is fundamentally resilient, performing better than France and Germany.

“But we still need higher growth, which means winning the battle against inflation, unlocking supply side measures, and being prudent in the face of global instability.”

08:32 AM BST

Comment: 'BBC and BLM have exposed the virtue-signalling class’s moral depravity'

For once, I’m not blaming the politicians, writes Allister Heath.

Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer, Suella Braverman, even Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden: all have behaved impeccably these past few days. It’s the footballers, the pop stars, the middle-class virtue-signallers, the knee-takers and emoji posters, the HR activists, the academics, charity workers and “human rights” advocates who are missing in action, days after the worst anti-Semitic massacre in 78 years.



Silence does not ordinarily imply complicity. But what if you are one of those people who jumps on every bandwagon and keeps adding flags, logos and messages of support to your Facebook or TikTok page, but had nothing to say about a genocidal attack on Jews, no unequivocal support to proffer to Israel, no interest in properly condemning Hamas?



What if you posted Slava Ukraini on your profile, put up a poster for BLM in your front window, and keep spamming your WhatsApp neighbourhood group with political messaging, but cannot conceive of tweeting Am Yisrael Chai?



Are you scared of retribution, and if so what does that tell us about extremism in Britain, the failure of integration and the police’s lack of commitment to upholding the same law for all? Or do you think that Israel got what it deserved, and does that not make you an anti-Semite? Or is it because you believe the world’s only Jewish state to be so powerful as to not need support, and you have therefore, inadvertently, internalised another anti-Semitic trope?

Allister Heath: Hamas’s genocide must be condemned

08:28 AM BST

Anna Soubry: I'll vote Labour at next election

Anna Soubry has said she will be voting for the Labour party at the next election following its annual conference in Liverpool.

Ms Soubry, a former Conservative government minister, was one of the most vocal Tory critics of Brexit, and defected to join The Independent Group of pro-Remain MPs in 2019, which she went on to lead.

She wrote on X: “I will be voting Labour. With Keir Starmer as leader, they have the values and competence to deliver the change our country desperately needs.”

Ms Soubry represented Broxtowe between 2010 and 2019, when she lost her seat to Darren Henry, the Conservative candidate.

08:25 AM BST

Four of Britain’s top lawyers complain to Ofcom about BBC stance on Hamas

Four of Britain’s most senior lawyers have accused the BBC of abandoning impartiality by refusing to describe Hamas as “terrorists”.

In a letter to Ofcom, Lord Wolfson KC, Lord Pannick KC, Lord Grabiner KC and Jeremy Brier KC urged the regulator to investigate the corporation.

They said that the BBC had taken sides and described Hamas in “more sympathetic terms”.

The four co-signed the letter alongside Lord Polak, honorary president of the Conservative Friends of Israel.

Anita Singh, our Arts and Entertainment Editor, has more here

08:16 AM BST

Steve Barclay: End 'sweet shop' style marketing of vapes

Steve Barclay called for an end to the “sweet shop” marketing of vapes as the Government launched a consultation on its vape and cigarette crackdown.

Mr Barclay said he was “alarmed” as a father of young children that the number of children using vapes has increased threefold in the space of three years.

“It’s particularly the marketing, with bubblegum, the marketing of vapes like it’s a sweet shop, that kind of thing has to stop, that’s why we’re cracking down on it,” Mr Barclay said.

“We want to get the policy right on things like disposable vapes because there is an interplay with the adult market. As a dad, I want to see it stopped.”

08:11 AM BST

'Everyone' including the BBC should be calling Hamas terrorists, minister insists

“Everyone” including the BBC should be calling Hamas terrorists, Steve Barclay insisted this morning.

The BBC has been describing Hamas as fighters, militants or political resistance because its guidelines state that journalists should not call the attacks on Israel “terrorism”.

Four of Britain’s most senior lawyers have accused the corporation of abandoning impartiality, while James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, told one of its presenters live on air to start using the term “terrorists”.

Asked about the row in an interview with Times Radio, Mr Barclay said: “The Government is very clear that Hamas is a terrorist organisation, and I think people should be clear in the language in which they use.”

Pressed on whether this included the BBC, he replied: “I think it includes everyone. Hamas are a terrorist organisation. I don’t think it’s particularly in doubt.”

08:08 AM BST

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Correspondent, guiding you through today in Westminster and beyond.

Measures taken during the Covid pandemic are to blame for criminals not being jailed, the Health Secretary suggested this morning.

All jury trials were suspended during the first national lockdown and the backlog continued to grow as a result of measures including social distancing. Judges have now been advised to delay sentencing hearings for criminals including rapists and burglars, and reminded to consider overcrowding.

Steve Barclay told Sky News: “The reason we have the fastest rollout of prison places in 100 years, the reason we’ve got new 100 prison places every week is we recognise, especially because jury trials were suspended because of Covid, that we have a backlog. It’s not people in custody being released.”