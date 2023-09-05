Get off your backsides and answer concrete questions, Keegan tells school chiefs

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, arrives at No10 Downing Street this morning - Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Gillian Keegan told school chiefs on Tuesday to “get off their backsides” and respond to government questions about crumbling concrete in their schools.

Fighting back after a day of embarrassment, the Education Secretary urged headteachers, local authorities and academy heads to fill in the Government’s questionnaire on the extent of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) by the end of this week.

Her forthright comments came a day after she was caught on camera at the end of an interview railing against those who had “sat on their a*** and done nothing”, unaware she was still being recorded in a “hot mic” incident.

On her way into Downing Street for Cabinet on Tuesday morning, she was seen defiantly carrying a £2,600 Bottega Veneta handbag.

Earlier this year, she was criticised for wearing a £10,000 Rolex watch, while saying that striking nurses should not need foodbanks unless their boiler is broken.

On Tuesday, Ms Keegan told Jeremy Vine on BBC Radio 2 that five per cent of schools, or the bodies responsible for them, had still not responded to a questionnaire sent out by the Department for Education in March 2022.

“Now hopefully all this publicity will make them get off their backsides,” she said. “But what I would like them to do is to respond because I want to be the Secretary of State that knows exactly in every school where there is RAAC and takes action.”

Paul Whiteman, the general secretary of the NAHT school leaders’ union, criticised her comments and said: “Any attempt to start shifting the blame onto individual schools will be seen by parents and public for what it is: a desperate attempt by Government to deflect from its own significant failings.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman did not repeat the Education Secretary’s call for the responsible bodies to “get off their backsides”.

But he said: “Certainly, parents want reassurance on this and I think we would agree that it is important that all schools, as 95 per cent or more have already done so, fill out this survey so we can provide further reassurance.”

Gillian Keegan's holiday home in Marbella - Jamie Lorriman

Ms Keegan was seen relaxing at her family villa in the Costa Del Sol as the school concrete crisis unfolded.

With her husband Michael, she spent six nights in their whitewashed holiday house in Marbella while she was working from home until August 31.

On Tuesday, there was no answer at the three-storey property, which includes a terrace and a balcony, off a quiet street where similar terraced villas sell for around €360,000.

A neighbour of the Education Secretary in the gated community, surrounded by palm trees and mostly home to Spanish retirees, said the MP did not mention she was working on the unfolding crisis in schools at home during the period she was coordinating the response remotely.

“We are right next door, she was doing what you do on holiday. It’s the first time I’ve seen her this year. I think she was just having a quiet time with her family. That’s about it,” they said.

A Department for Education spokesman said Ms Keegan had been working every day, chairing “daily operational calls with ministers and senior officials in the department and virtually”.

It came as it emerged the Houses of Parliament are the latest public building being investigated for the type of crumbling concrete that has prompted ministers to order the mass closure of school buildings across the country.

Teams of surveyors are investigating whether RAAC is present within the fabric of any parts of the estate.

NHS England also asked for all hospitals to survey their buildings amid fears the concrete is more widespread than previously thought.

Meanwhile, the Government’s commitment to make classrooms safe within weeks was thrown into doubt on Tuesday by the disclosure that the school that originally kicked off the RAAC crisis - Singlewell primary school in Gravesend, Kent - took 18 months for the “affected area” to be used again.

The need to keep that part of the school shut until January 2020 will raise questions about the speed that schools where RAAC is discovered can be made safe.

The local authority said “other less dangerous issues were discovered” during the investigation, which had meant tackling “all issues together rather than just the Raac issue in isolation”.

There are further concerns that a shortage of construction workers, surveyors and other experts will also slow down the Government’s ability to resolve the crisis.

The Chartered Institute of Building issued a report in April alleging that 45,000 more construction workers were needed each year to meet construction demands.

03:45 PM BST

Teaching union: Responsibility for concrete crisis 'sits squarely on Government's shoulders'

The responsibility for the concrete crisis “sits squarely on the Government’s shoulders”, the general secretary of a headteachers’ union has said.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Any attempt to start shifting the blame onto individual schools will be seen by parents and public for what it is: a desperate attempt by government to deflect from its own significant failings.”

03:03 PM BST

Laughing gas to be illegal by end of 2023

Possession of nitrous oxide, also known as “laughing gas”, will be illegal by the end of the year, with users facing up to two years in prison, under a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour, writes Charles Hymas.

The ban was promised as part of the government’s Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan, with the Home Secretary urging police forces to get tougher on flagrant drug taking in the streets, which blights communities.

Secondary legislation has been brought forward today which will control nitrous oxide as a Class C substance under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. The new measures are expected to come into force by the end of the year.

02:53 PM BST

Ministers 'on track' to clear 'legacy' asylum backlog by end of 2023

The Government is on track to clear the “legacy” asylum backlog by the end of the year, immigration minister Robert Jenrick has said.

Updating MPs on illegal migration, Mr Jenrick said in a statement: “Reducing the backlog in asylum cases and establishing a more efficient a robust decision-making system is not a strategy in and of itself to stop illegal migration, but it is important for taxpayer value, and we have prioritised it.

“We have transformed the productivity of asylum decision-making by streamlining processes, creating focused interviews and instilling true accountability for performance.

“As of first of September, we have met our commitment to have 2,500 decision makers, an increase of 174 per cent from the same point last year. As a result, I’m pleased to report to the House that we are on track to clear the legacy backlog by the end of the year and the recently published provisional figures for July showed that the overall backlog fell.”

The “legacy” asylum backlog refers to cases which are older than June 2022.

02:16 PM BST

Government lifts de facto ban on new onshore wind farms

The Government has announced it is lifting the de facto ban on onshore wind farm developments.

Planning rules are being changed, effective from today, which will make it easier for the projects to be given the greenlight if they are supported by local people.

New rules mean projects can no longer be rejected on the back of a single local objection (see the post below at 08.58).

The Government said the changes will “ensure the whole community has a say, not just a small number of objectors” when applications are considered.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: “To increase our energy security and develop a cleaner, greener economy, we are introducing new measures to allow local communities to back onshore wind power projects.

“This will only apply in areas where developments have community support, but these changes will help build on Britain’s enormous success as a global leader in offshore wind, helping us on our journey to Net Zero.”

02:09 PM BST

Rishi Sunak chairs Cabinet and pledges to 'deliver on your priorities'

Earlier I chaired the first Cabinet of the new term.



We discussed ongoing action government is taking to minimise disruption to schools affected by RAAC and keep students & staff safe.



We also covered plans to build more homes and stop the boats - delivering on your priorities. pic.twitter.com/jJLFqpEQAJ — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 5, 2023

02:04 PM BST

Keegan tells school chiefs to ‘get off their backsides’ and fill out concrete survey

Gillian Keegan has told school chiefs who have not yet responded to a Government questionnaire on crumbling concrete to “get off their backsides” and fill out the survey.

The Education Secretary, who yesterday railed against those who had “sat on their a--- and done nothing” in a sweary outburst, said the Government is yet to hear from five per cent of schools or the bodies responsible for them.

Ms Keegan told Jeremy Vine on BBC Radio 2: “The annoying bit and this was probably a bit of my frustration yesterday, is despite asking since March 2020, there’s five per cent of schools or responsible bodies that have not responded to the survey. Now hopefully all this publicity will make them get off their backsides.

“But what I would like them to do is to respond because I want to be the Secretary of State that knows exactly in every school where there is Raac and takes action.”

She added: “We’ve written to them quite a few times and we’ve also set up a call centre to phone them up to ask them to do it and they still haven’t. So we have written to them yesterday and given them ’til the end of the week.”

A total of 156 schools have been identified so far as having reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac). Schools minister Nick Gibb said this morning that he expected that number to rise.

12:58 PM BST

Birmingham City Council financial situation 'concerning' for residents, says No10

Downing Street said the financial situation facing Birmingham City Council will be “concerning” for residents (see the post below at 11.08).

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “Clearly local government is vital to our communities and we know they have been facing pressures. The Government for its part has stepped in to provide support, an additional £5.1 billion to councils in 23/24, which is more than a nine per cent increase for Birmingham City Council.

“Clearly it’s for locally-elected councils to manage their own budgets, I know the department has been engaging regularly with them to that end and has expressed concern about their governance arrangements and has requested assurances from the leader of the council about the best use of taxpayers’ money.”

He acknowledged Birmingham has a “particular issue around equal pay settlements” and said ministers have “commissioned an independent governance review which will report in the coming weeks”.

“It will be concerning for the people of Birmingham and it is important that the council provide reassurance and deliver on what has been requested by the department,” he added.

12:30 PM BST

Rishi Sunak: Government 'doing everything possible' to minimise concrete crisis disruption

Rishi Sunak told the Cabinet that the Government is doing “everything possible to minimise disruption” in schools affected by the crumbling concrete crisis.

Downing Street has just provided a readout of this morning’s Cabinet meeting.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “The Prime Minister provided a short update on the Government’s approach to Raac in school settings.

“He said it was right to prioritise safety and take a proactive approach by doing everything possible to minimise disruption in the small proportion of schools which are affected.

“He said parents should be reassured that the vast majority of schools are not impacted by Raac and mitigations either are or are being put in place for those already identified meaning face to face education was either uninterrupted or that impacts have been kept to the bare minimum.”

12:18 PM BST

Chancellor to deliver Autumn Statement on November 22

Jeremy Hunt has announced he will deliver his Autumn Statement on November 22.

The Chancellor made the announcement during Treasury questions in the House of Commons.

Mr Hunt recently downplayed the chances of tax cuts at the fiscal event, insisting his focus is on halving inflation.

11:45 AM BST

Labour pokes fun at Gillian Keegan over handling of concrete crisis

11:19 AM BST

Mid-Bedfordshire by-election set for October 19

It has just been confirmed that the Mid-Bedfordshire by-election will take place on October 19.

Meanwhile, the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election will take place on October 5.

11:08 AM BST

Birmingham City Council declares effective bankruptcy

Birmingham City Council has effectively declared itself bankrupt and said it will stop all but essential spending.

Europe’s largest local authority has issued a Section 114 notice - which means it will spend only to protect core services.

In a statement, the council’s Labour leadership said the action was a “necessary step as we seek to get our city back on a sound financial footing”.

In June the council said it was in talks with the Government as it faced having to pay up to £760m to settle equal pay claims.

A spokesman for the authority said: “The Council will tighten the spend controls already in place and put them in the hands of the Section 151 Officer to ensure there is complete grip. The notice means all new spending, with the exception of protecting vulnerable people and statutory services, must stop immediately.”

You can read the full story here.

10:39 AM BST

Poll: Starmer's approval rating at highest point since November last year

Sir Keir Starmer’s approval rating among voters has risen to its highest level since November last year, according to a new poll.

A survey conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies on September 3 gave the Labour leader a net approval rating of plus 15. That was up by three points when compared to the poll conducted last week.

It is Sir Keir’s highest score since the start of November when it was plus 16.

Rishi Sunak was given a net approval rating of minus 12 which was three points better than last week.

Keir Starmer's approval rating is +15%, his highest approval since 2-3 November 2022 (+16%).



Keir Starmer Approval Rating (3 September):



Approve: 40% (-1)

Disapprove: 25% (-4)

Net: +15% (+3)



Changes +/- 27 Augusthttps://t.co/bCCrgKBstF pic.twitter.com/Wx2rz1E56T — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) September 4, 2023

10:13 AM BST

Starmer tells shadow cabinet Labour can show 'absolutely no complacency'

Sir Keir Starmer told the shadow cabinet this morning that the Labour Party had made “real progress” under his leadership but there was “a long, long way to go”.

Opening a meeting of the shadow cabinet in Westminster, Sir Keir said there could be “absolutely no complacency”.

He said: “It’s a long, long road from where we landed in 2019 to being in the privileged position – and it is a privileged position – to form the next Labour government, and not a single vote has been cast.

“Whatever anyone says or any polls say, not a single vote has been cast in the next general election, and every single vote has to be earned.”

He warned that “things get harder, always, towards the end of a race” but “we must keep our eyes on the prize”.

Sir Keir Starmer addresses a meeting of the shadow cabinet in Westminster this morning - Jordan Pettitt /PA

10:04 AM BST

Rishi Sunak's popularity among Tory grassroots sinks

Rishi Sunak’s popularity among the Tory grassroots has sunk into negative territory for the second time in three months, according to a new survey of Conservative Party members.

The Conservative Home website has published its latest Cabinet league table which ranks ministers on their popularity among Tory members.

Mr Sunak received a net satisfaction score of minus 3.8 and he was one of eight ministers in negative territory.

The previous survey, published at the start of August in the wake of the Tories’ unexpected victory in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, gave Mr Sunak a score of plus 20.7.

Mr Sunak was also in negative territory in the survey published in July as he recorded a score of minus 2.7. This month’s league table was based on responses from just over 700 party members.

09:48 AM BST

Sir Keir Starmer addresses new-look shadow cabinet

Sir Keir Starmer told his new-look shadow cabinet that he had appointed them because he wanted “a team that wakes up every morning determined to rise to the challenges that our country faces”.

Speaking to his frontbench team at a meeting in Westminster this morning, Sir Keir said: “You are round this table because of four things. Your talent, your commitment, your hunger, really really important, and because I wanted a team that wakes up every morning determined to rise to the challenges that our country faces and determined to improve our country for the better.

“That is why you are around this table and I am really delighted and proud that you are all around this table. I do want to thank those that left for their service to this team and also warmly welcome Liz [Kendall], Hilary [Benn], Darren [Jones] and Ellie [Reeves] to the team.”

09:42 AM BST

Pictured: Embattled Education Secretary arrives at No10 for Cabinet meeting

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, arrives at 10 Downing Street for a meeting of the Cabinet this morning - Peter Nicholls /Reuters

09:39 AM BST

Pictured: Senior ministers arrive in Downing Street for Cabinet meeting

Leader of the House of Lords, Lord True, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer arrive for a Cabinet meeting in Downing Street this morning - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

09:16 AM BST

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer hold meetings with top teams

Rishi Sunak is holding a meeting of his Cabinet in Downing Street this morning - the first meeting since before Parliament’s summer recess.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer is holding a meeting of his new-look shadow cabinet at the same time after he conducted his reshuffle yesterday.

Mr Sunak’s meeting is likely to be dominated by the school concrete crisis while Sir Keir’s meeting is expected to focus on planning for Labour’s annual conference which will happen in Liverpool between October 8-11.

We will get a readout from No10 later this morning on what was said at Cabinet while the start of shadow cabinet is expected to be filmed by broadcasters as Sir Keir delivers an opening message to his frontbenchers.

Sir Keir Starmer and his new-look shadow cabinet are pictured arriving for a meeting in Westminster this morning - Jeremy Selwyn/SelwynPics

09:06 AM BST

Sir Alok Sharma: 'I hope the Government has listened' on lifting onshore wind farm ban

Downing Street was forced to act on wind farms (see the post below at 08.58) after Sir Alok Sharma, a former Cabinet minister, tabled an amendment to the Energy Bill to rip up the old planning rules.

The amendment was publicly backed by 24 MPs, including Liz Truss, and had Labour support, meaning Rishi Sunak faced defeat today as the draft legislation returns to the Commons.

But the amendment is now expected to be dropped, with the Government due to confirm the lifting of the ban on onshore wind in a written statement to parliament later today.

Sir Alok told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme that “it’s going to be very important to see the detail of what the Government puts forward in terms of its ministerial statement, in terms of what ministers say from the despatch box”.

“But I hope that the Government will have listened and will be willing to move forward,” he said.

08:58 AM BST

Up to 50 rejected wind farms could be revived as onshore ban set to end

Developers are poised to revive up to 50 rejected bids to build wind farms, as Rishi Sunak is set to formally end the onshore turbine ban as soon as today.

Changes to planning laws will come into force immediately after they have been announced to MPs, The Telegraph can reveal.

New rules are expected to take effect that mean new projects can no longer be rejected on the back of a single local objection.

Tory rebels who had been pressing the Prime Minister to ditch the de facto ban hailed it as a major victory and said it would “open the door more to onshore wind”.

You can read the full story here.

08:56 AM BST

Government to publish list of affected schools by end of this week

A list of the schools affected by the concrete crisis will be published this week, Nick Gibb said this morning.

The schools minister said the list will be published “before Friday” as he put the delay down to the need for it to be “accurate”.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “My understanding is that all the schools on the list have communicated with their parents. The issue is getting the information accurate, the mitigations for each school.

“In some schools will just be one room or one cupboard where there’s Raac. In others it will be the sports hall and we will have this list published this week.”

08:40 AM BST

Number of schools affected by crumbling concrete crisis 'will increase'

A total of 156 schools have been identified so far as having reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

Nick Gibb, the schools minister, said he expected that number to rise as schools continue to send in their responses to a Government questionnaire on the issue.

Asked if he was confident that the number would stay at 156, Mr Gibb told LBC Radio: “It will increase because we are sending surveyors, as these remaining questionnaires come in and we send in the surveyors, I am sure that based on… what we have found is that one per cent of the surveys end up with Raac being identified and then action taken.

“So I suspect we will see some more Raac being identified as a consequence of that remaining work.”

08:35 AM BST

Concrete crisis in schools will be resolved ‘far sooner than Christmas’

Schools minister Nick Gibb said he expected the crumbling concrete crisis to be resolved “far sooner than Christmas”.

He was asked during an interview on LBC Radio if the situation will be resolved by the end of this new school term.

He said: “What we are doing is sending a case worker for every school where we know there is Raac. They are working right now with those schools.

“We know that the 52 schools that we have already sent in and work is happening during this year that children were only out of school for an average of six days.

“So alternative accommodation has been found, mitigation, propping, whatever it is, has all happened in those 52 schools. I expect the same thing to happen in the remaining 104 schools where we are now being more cautious in Raac that was identified as not critical. And I suspect that will be all sorted out far sooner than Christmas.”