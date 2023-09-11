Politics latest news: Man accused of spying for China releases statement

The Palace of Westminster - Hadi Zaher

A parliamentary researcher who has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China has said he is “completely innocent”.

In a statement released by his lawyers, Birnberg Peirce, the man said: “I feel forced to respond to the media accusations that I am a ‘Chinese spy’. It is wrong that I should be obliged to make any form of public comment on the misreporting that has taken place.

“However, given what has been reported, it is vital that it is known that I am completely innocent. I have spent my career to date trying to educate others about the challenge and threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party.

“To do what has been claimed against me in extravagant news reporting would be against everything I stand for.”

Meanwhile, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, will address MPs on the matter when the chamber starts its Monday sitting at 2.30pm.

10:50 AM BST

Commons Speaker to make statement on China spy claims

Sir Lindsay Hoyle will make a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon addressing the China spy claims.

The Commons Speaker will address MPs when the chamber starts its Monday sitting at 2.30pm.

10:33 AM BST

Man accused of spying for China says he's 'innocent'

10:27 AM BST

Jeremy Hunt visits Delhi for meeting with Indian finance minister

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is in Delhi today for meetings with Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

It is reportedly the first such meeting between the UK and India since 2017.

Mr Hunt said he wanted to discuss “how we can work together to address global challenges” as well as how to encourage economic growth.

Great to be in New Delhi.



India is a core global player & ally – the 4th biggest economy, home to almost a fifth of the global population & a tech superpower.



I'll be speaking to partners here about how we can work together to address global challenges & grow our economies. pic.twitter.com/IzWKz1md2g — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) September 11, 2023

10:17 AM BST

George Osborne and Ed Balls launch new podcast

George Osborne and Ed Balls have confirmed they are launching a new political podcast.

It is called “Political Currency” and the first episode is due out on Thursday this week.

The pair were political adversaries for the best part of five years during the Coalition Government as Mr Osborne served as chancellor and Mr Balls was his Labour shadow.

They were insiders. Now they’re out.



Subscribe to Political Currency - the new podcast from Ed Balls and George Osborne.



First episode: Thursday 14th September.



🎧 https://t.co/4GVrbgntQ6 pic.twitter.com/VBODxutWf7 — Political Currency (@polcurrency) September 11, 2023

10:02 AM BST

Ex-MI6 boss: ‘Just being nice to China doesn’t get you very far’

Sir Alex Younger said that in his experience as the former head of MI6 “just being nice” to China “doesn’t get you very far”.

Asked if China should be designated as a threat to the UK, Sir Alex told the BBC: “I tend to switch off when I hear ‘is a threat’, ‘isn’t a threat’, ‘we should call it a threat’, ‘we shouldn’t call it a threat’... China is a fact, it is a fifth of humanity, we need to geopolitically be capable of chewing gum and walking at the same time.

“Of course we need to engage with China, of course we need to compete against China in a way that it understands competition, by the way, linking economics and politics and security altogether.

“And sometimes we need to confront China and in my experience just being nice to them doesn’t get you very far.

“I am not aware of what the people who have entered this debate are talking about but if they are talking about the specific point of whether China should be designated within the terms of the National Security Act as a particular state of concern and therefore links to China should mandate additional reporting requirements, if it is about that my view is probably it should be.”

09:43 AM BST

UK ‘increasingly concerned’ by scale and scope of Chinese intelligence activity

The former boss of MI6 said the UK’s security services have become “increasingly concerned” by not just the scale of Chinese intelligence activity but also by its scope.

Sir Alex Younger told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme that Beijing placed an emphasis on seeking to “influence”.

He said: “I think for a long time we have been increasingly concerned about not just the scale of Chinese intelligence activity which perhaps you would expect from a China that is increasingly seeing the world through a security lens, but also the scope and I think this is where it is important for us to have a conversation because the scope is far broader than anything we would define as intelligence here.

“It includes information more broadly and influence and the significance of influence, so undisclosed attempts to change the way in which people behave I think is underestimated within our system.

“It is not something we are familiar with, it is fundamental to the way China operates.”

09:19 AM BST

Ex-Tory leader: ‘We have to call a spade a spade’ on China ‘threat’

Beijing poses a “significant threat” to the UK and it is time for the Government to “call a spade a spade”, Sir Iain Duncan Smith said this morning.

The former Tory leader also claimed that the Government “seems to have ignored” warnings from the security services that ministers “need to do more about China and the threat that China poses to us”.

He told Talk TV: “The reality is that right now China does pose a significant threat. This is not the first time as I said earlier on, this has been going on for a long time in all sorts of areas.

“What is interesting about this is that the security services have been pretty open about warning the Government that we need to do more about China and the threat that China poses to us and that message seems to have been ignored for a little while.

“I tell you, I believe that the British public are well ahead here of politicians because they recognise the real threat.”

He added: “I think there is a real point where we have to call a spade a spade. They are a threat to us, not alone to us, but to every single democratic country in the world and they are intent on extending their power and their influence.”

08:52 AM BST

Sir Iain Duncan Smith: UK approach to China has ‘weakened’ under Sunak

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who has repeatedly urged the Government to adopt a tougher stance in its approach to China, said the UK approach had “weakened” during Rishi Sunak’s time in No10.

The ex-Cabinet minister was asked during an interview on Talk TV if he believed the UK was doing enough.

He said: “I think the most important thing is this event, this issue, would have been a problem had nothing else happened but the trouble is right now it is quite clear that the Government policy, I think, has weakened since the Prime Minister came in, in the sense that he has decided that he wants to have a closer relationship with China having said previously that they were a systemic threat.

“So we now have a process which makes it rather weak.”

08:43 AM BST

Parliamentary security vetting should be overhauled ‘right now’

Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the security vetting process for obtaining a pass to access the parliamentary estate should be immediately overhauled after the arrest of a parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for Beijing.

The former leader of the Conservative Party told Talk TV: “The security takes forever to get anybody through but if at the end of it you end up with somebody who becomes a threat you have to question the process, what is going on.

“I hope there is going to be an overhaul of that right now because organisations like mine deal with a lot of people, dissidents, who have left, who have fled Hong Kong in particular but other parts of China, Uighurs etc.

“The last thing we want is somebody in the building being able to get access somehow to documents and to profiles of people.”

08:31 AM BST

Business and Trade Secretary: China a ‘challenge’ not a ‘threat’

The Business and Trade Secretary said China represented a “challenge” to the UK and other countries as she declined to label Beijing a “threat”.

Kemi Badenoch was asked if China was a “challenge” or a “threat” after Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, misspoke yesterday.

Mr Chalk had to correct himself after he said China was a “threat” before immediately retracting that and saying it was a “challenge”.

Ms Badenoch told Sky News: “It is a challenge. I am the Secretary of State for International Trade and quite a lot of what I see happening at the World Trade Organisation isn’t just, it is not about the UK, it is actually many other countries worried about the economic challenge that China is creating for them.”

08:28 AM BST

China should not be described as a ‘foe’, says Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch said the UK “certainly should not be describing China as a foe” after the arrest of a parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for Beijing.

Ms Badenoch said it was important not to use “language that makes people scared” and to remain diplomatic in the approach towards China.

Asked on Sky News whether China was a “friend or foe”, she replied: “China is a country that we do a lot of business with. China is a country that is significant in terms of world economics, it sits on the UN Security Council.

“We certainly should not be describing China as a foe but we can describe it as a challenge which is what the Justice Secretary said yesterday and which is what I am saying today.

“I don’t think we should be careless in terms of how we speak about other countries when these sorts of things happen and what is significant is that the Prime Minister said to the Chinese premier just this weekend, he spoke about his very serious concerns and that is why it is important to be able to have the engagement so that you can speak face to face and say exactly what it is that we think in a way that will have an impact.”