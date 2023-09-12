Politics latest news: Pensions triple lock 'not sustainable' in long term, says Mel Stride

Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, is pictured arriving in Downing Street this morning as he attended a meeting of the Cabinet - Justin Tallis/AFP

The state pension triple lock is “not sustainable” in the long term, the Work and Pensions Secretary has said.

Mel Stride said the Government remained committed to the pledge to increase pensions by whichever is higher of wage growth, inflation or 2.5 per cent but he questioned whether it could be maintained in the coming decades.

Asked about the affordability of the promise, Mr Stride told the BBC Radio 4 World at One programme: “Well, this argument has been around for a long time and understandably so because the Office for Budget Responsibility, the main independent forecaster, comes forward with something called the fiscal sustainability report on an annual basis and it casts out 50 years and it looks at the impact of the increase in the state pension, the triple lock, amongst other issues and what that does to the public finances.

“So we have known for a long time that in the very, very long term you are absolutely right, it is not sustainable. But of course what I am dealing with is now and where we stand at the moment is we remain committed to the triple lock and that is the path that we will be taking.

“But as to the future and after future general elections and so on and so forth, who knows. But that is the position we are in at present.”

Mr Stride’s comments came after Rishi Sunak refused to commit to keeping the triple lock if his party wins the next election. Angela Rayner has also refused to commit to keeping the pledge should Labour win the election.

You can follow the latest updates below.

04:00 PM BST

That is all for today...

Thank you for joining me for today’s politics live blog.

I will be back tomorrow morning.

03:26 PM BST

Size of public sector biggest in a decade after NHS and civil service hiring spree

A boom in hiring across the NHS and civil service has pushed public sector employment to its highest level in more than a decade.

A total of 5.9m people now work for the state, according to the Office for National Statistics, a jump of 133,000 over the past year.

You can read the full story here.

03:01 PM BST

Work and Pensions Secretary won't be drawn on triple lock calculations

Mel Stride would not be drawn on which measure of earnings growth the Government will use when calculating the triple lock increase in the state pension (see the post below at 14.47).

Asked if the 8.5 per cent figure would be used, the Work and Pensions Secretary told the BBC Radio 4 World at One programme: “These are all decisions that I have to take with the Chancellor as part of a very clear process, a statutory process actually, that I go through in the autumn so I don’t think I am going to get into the weeds of exactly how I am going to go about that.

“But the overarching point about the triple lock is that we remain committed to it.”

02:47 PM BST

Which figure will the Government use to calculate the triple lock pension increase?

Wage growth figures released today are used by the Government in its annual triple lock calculations.

Wage growth was recorded at 8.5 per cent which is higher than the other two triple lock guarantees of inflation (currently 6.8 per cent) or 2.5 per cent. So in theory the state pension is in line to increase by 8.5 per cent in April next year.

However, reports suggest the Government could opt to use a slightly different wage growth measure which would mean a slightly smaller increase for pensioners.

The 8.5 per cent figure is the figure for annual wage growth including bonuses - the measure the Government normally uses. But the figure for annual growth in regular pay excluding bonuses was 7.8 per cent.

It has been suggested that ministers could opt to use the latter in a move which would save the Treasury many millions of pounds.

02:02 PM BST

Pensions triple lock is 'not sustainable' in the long term, says Mel Stride

The triple lock on the state pension is “not sustainable” in the long term, the Work and Pensions Secretary has said.

Mel Stride said the Government remained committed to the pledge to increase pensions by whichever is higher of wage growth, inflation or 2.5 per cent but questioned whether it would be maintained in the coming decades.

Asked about the affordability and fairness of the triple lock, Mr Stride told the BBC Radio 4 World at One programme: “Well, this argument has been around for a long time and understandably so because the Office for Budget Responsibility, the main independent forecaster, comes forward with something called the fiscal sustainability report on an annual basis and it casts out 50 years and it looks at the impact of the increase in the state pension, the triple lock, amongst other issues and what that does to the public finances.

“So we have known for a long time that in the very, very long term you are absolutely right, it is not sustainable.

“But of course what I am dealing with is now and where we stand at the moment is we remain committed to the triple lock and that is the path that we will be taking.

“But as to the future and after future general elections and so on and so forth, who knows. But that is the position we are in at present.”

01:21 PM BST

Ban on disposable vapes to stop children becoming addicted

Disposable vapes will be banned to stop children becoming addicted to the devices under government proposals to be unveiled as early as next week.

The Telegraph can reveal that health ministers are preparing to act, having decided that single-use vapes are overwhelmingly targeted at those aged under 18.

You can read the full story here.

12:45 PM BST

Sunak still confident of halving inflation despite rise in wages

Rishi Sunak remains confident that he will deliver on his pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year despite figures released today which showed average wages are rising.

Asked whether the Prime Minister was confident his target can still be met, the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “Yes, and I believe that’s in line with assessments made elsewhere.”

Mr Sunak made the pledge in January when inflation was just above 10 per cent. Inflation in August was 6.8 per cent.

You can follow the latest on the new wage figures over on The Telegraph’s business live blog here.

12:33 PM BST

No10 'remains committed to triple lock' but won't say how much increase will be

Downing Street insisted it remains “committed” to the so-called triple lock policy but refused to indicate how much the state pension will rise ahead of the “formal process” for uprating.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “You know there’s a formal process for this when it comes to uprating but we remain committed to the triple lock which has seen 200,000 pensioners lifted out of absolute poverty after housing costs are taken into account.”

Asked whether the average earnings figure of 8.5 per cent, which includes bonuses, would be applied rather than a figure excluding bonuses, the official replied: “All those decisions on uprating are taken on a later date, later this year. I can’t pre-empt that work.”

The spokesman said: “We remain committed to the triple lock and we will ensure that the state pension remains sustainable and fair across generations while providing security and dignity in retirement for millions of people across the country.”

12:28 PM BST

Pictured: Health Secretary Steve Barclay leaves No10 after Cabinet meeting

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, is pictured leaving 10 Downing Street today following a meeting of the Cabinet - Marcin Nowak /London News Pictures Ltd

12:14 PM BST

UK now in 'stronger position' on energy security, Cabinet told

Rishi Sunak and his Cabinet discussed the UK’s preparations for winter at this morning’s meeting in Downing Street, No10 said.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho told her Cabinet colleagues that the UK is now in a “stronger position” than in the past in terms of energy resilience.

Downing Street said: “The Prime Minister said he was proud of the way that the Government has responded well to the past couple of winters, which have faced the distinct challenges of Covid-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The Health and Social Care Secretary provided an update on NHS resilience and capacity for the winter, highlighting the continued work over the summer to increase NHS capacity to help reduce waiting times in urgent and emergency care.

“The Energy Secretary spoke about the stronger position the UK is in following work to bolster energy security though building many gigawatts of new renewable energy generation and increasing the capacity of gas storage.”

11:54 AM BST

Greg Hands: Labour pledge to reverse anti-strike laws would 'mean more strikes'

Greg Hands, the chairman of the Conservative Party, said Labour’s pledge to reverse the Government’s anti-strike laws (see the post below at 11.06) would “mean more strikes” and more disruption.

He said: “The mask has slipped. Despite Keir Starmer’s short-term promises to be pro-business, his deputy leader is committing to Labour’s union paymasters that they will have more control over Britain’s economy.

“Reversing anti-strike laws will mean more strikes, damaging the economy and disrupting the lives of hardworking people.

“Only the Conservatives are delivering the protections we need to stop Labour-backed union leaders from trying to shut down the country.”

11:20 AM BST

Rayner: 'Battle for the general election is getting started'

Concluding her speech in Liverpool at the TUC Congress, Angela Rayner said: “The battle for the general election is getting started and it is not going to be easy. This country cannot survive another five years of Tory rule.

“Ask yourself, what will be left? There is no doubt that Labour has to win. But to get this victory we have to come together, stand together and campaign side by side and we need your help.

“Congress, I need your help to get the word out about the New Deal for working people. This is our platform, to make Britain work for working people again. That is what is at stake, that is what pour shared future can be so congress join me and let’s fight for it together.”

11:11 AM BST

'I make no apologies that we will work hand in hand with the trade unions'

Angela Rayner said Labour’s “New Deal” on workers’ rights would “strengthen the role of trade unions in our society”.

She told the TUC Congress in Liverpool this morning: “I make no apologies that we will work hand in hand with the trade unions as we will work with business to deliver a real partnership based on mutual respect, cooperation and negotiation.

“Labour’s New Deal for working people will transform ordinary working people’s lives. Work will finally pay. Rights will be properly enforced. And crucially it will strengthen the role of trade unions in our society.”

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, is pictured at the TUC Congress in Liverpool today - Peter Byrne/PA

11:06 AM BST

Labour would repeal anti-strike laws in first 100 days in power, says Rayner

Angela Rayner said a Labour government would seek to repeal the Government’s minimum service level anti-strike legislation within its first 100 days in power.

She labelled the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023 a “spiteful and bitter attack that threatens nurses with the sack”.

The deputy Labour leader said going on strike is “always a last resort but it is a fundamental freedom that must be respected”.

She added: “So let me tell you loud and clear congress: The next Labour government will ask parliament to repeal these anti-trade union laws within the first 100 days.”

The comment prompted a loud and sustained round of applause from the audience.

11:01 AM BST

Tories' levelling up pledge a 'sham and a scam', claims Rayner

The Tories have failed to deliver on their pledge to level up and are actually guilty of having “levelled down”, Angela Rayner claimed.

The deputy Labour leader told the TUC Congress that housebuilding and wages have been “plummeting”.

She labelled levelling up a “sham and a scam” and said: “The mask has slipped and the public have seen the truth.”

“Empty slogans won’t pay decent wages,” she said.

10:58 AM BST

Rayner gives 'cast iron commitment' to bring forward employment rights bill

Angela Rayner is now addressing the TUC Congress in Liverpool.

She said she had come with “one message” to deliver, namely that a “Labour government will build an economy that works for working people, with a new deal for working people”.

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, is pictured at the TUC Congress in Liverpool today - Peter Byrne /PA

The deputy Labour leader said a Labour government would bring forward a new employment rights bill within its first 100 days in power.

She said that was a “cast iron commitment”.

10:19 AM BST

Sewage leaks may have broken environmental law, watchdog finds

The Government may have broken the law by allowing water companies to release untreated sewage into England’s waterways, its environmental watchdog has said.

Water companies have been allowed to release untreated sewage into rivers and seas for decades, under rules overseen by the Environment Agency, Defra and regulator Ofwat.

These releases appear to have been allowed to happen sometimes illegally because of a misinterpretation of “key points of law”, said the Office for Environmental Protection.

You can read the full story here.

10:13 AM BST

Pictured: Suella Braverman arrives in Downing Street for Cabinet meeting

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, arrives in Downing Street to attend a meeting of the Cabinet this morning - Peter Nicholls /Getty Images Europe

10:04 AM BST

Angela Rayner refuses to say if Labour would keep pensions triple lock

Rishi Sunak recently refused to commit to keeping the triple lock on pensions if the Tories win the next general election (you can read the full story here). The Prime Minister said he would not “speculate” on potential manifesto policy pledges.

Angela Rayner has now done the same thing for Labour.

The deputy Labour leader was asked a number of times during an interview on BBC Breakfast if the party would keep the triple lock but she refused to be drawn.

She said: “We will have to see where we are when we get to a general election and we see the finances. We will not make unfunded spending commitments.”

The triple lock was introduced in 2010. It commits to increasing the state pension by the higher of either wage growth, inflation or 2.5 per cent.

09:36 AM BST

Pictured: Gillian Keegan arrives in Downing Street for Cabinet meeting

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, arrives at No10 Downing Street this morning - Peter Nicholls /Getty Images Europe

09:35 AM BST

Rayner defends proposed approach on improving workers' rights

Angela Rayner rejected the suggestion that handing more powers to unions and introducing more workers’ rights could make it more difficult for businesses to start and thrive.

She told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “It is actually interesting because I did this in one of the toughest areas, social care, and when the employers said ‘look we need to create an environment where we work certain hours and we need to deliver a service over this period’ and then they put that ownership on the workforce, they came up with solutions to that that met the employers’ terms of what they needed but also ensured that the workers got good terms and conditions as part of that.

“A true partnership arrangement between employers, trade unions and the state actually delivers on whether that is staff development, infrastructure improvements to the business or whether that is about delivering to the frontline of the people or the product that you are trying to deliver.”

09:18 AM BST

'We won't be raising taxes'

Angela Rayner said “we won’t be raising taxes” if Labour wins the next election.

Asked whether the party was ruling out raising any tax across the board she told ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the deputy Labour leader said: “Rachel [Reeves] will set out come the general election our position but we know that we have the highest tax burden that we’ve had for a generation. We can’t just keep putting that burden onto people.

“What we have to do is raise living standards, we have to create secure employment and we’ve got to build more affordable homes so that people can get on in life.”

09:08 AM BST

Rayner insists wealth tax is off the table and says 'we can’t just tax our way out of this situation'

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the party “can’t just tax our way out of this situation” if it wins the next election as she defended its decision to rule out a wealth tax.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’re very clear that we’ve got to stabilise the economy… we’ve said that we will make sure that come the general election the economy stabilisation has to be a number one priority.”

Asked whether a wealth tax might be implemented at some future date but not straight away under a possible Labour government, she said: “Well, Rachel (Reeves) has already said we’ve ruled that out. We’ve got the highest level of taxation under the Tories that we’ve had in a generation. We can’t just tax our way out of this situation.”

09:05 AM BST

Angela Rayner says Labour government would 'strengthen' trade unions

Angela Rayner said Labour would “strengthen” trade unions if the Labour Party wins the next general election.

The deputy Labour leader is due to set out her party’s planned “New Deal” for workers when she addresses the TUC Congress in Liverpool later this morning.

Ms Rayner told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “We want to strengthen collective bargaining and strengthen that partnership between trade unions and employers.

“I have been speaking to many employers and obviously I know the trade union movement very well and the Government at the moment have been trying to create this adversity, there is always a battle.

“Whereas actually when the unions are in the workplace and they are working with employers you get better productivity, you get better terms and conditions and we want to see that partnership going forward because we know that is how you end disputes, that is how you get to a collective agreement and that is how you grow the economy ultimately.”

08:30 AM BST

Sir Richard Dearlove: ‘This is not a cold war with China’

Sir Richard Dearlove said the UK and China are not in a “cold war” and it is possible to be “tough” with Beijing while also continuing to do business.

The former boss of MI6 was asked during an interview on Sky News if he agreed wit the Government’s approach on China.

He said: “Well, I’m not entirely in disagreement with the path their treading. Look, this issue is not black and white. You can be tough with China and you can show China that you mean business when they interfere in your internal affairs.

“But you can also trade with them. Look, this is not a cold war with China. We have intertwined interdependent economies which were not characteristic of our relations with the Soviet Union during the Cold War. It’s a completely different situation…”

08:25 AM BST

China are ‘almost enemies’, says ex-MI6 chief

Sir Richard Dearlove described China as “almost enemies” of the United Kingdom but stressed the importance of continued engagement with Beijing as he responded to the Westminster spy claims.

The former boss of MI6 told Sophy Ridge on Sky News that it is “much better” to talk to your competitors rather than “isolate them”.

He said: “We just have to, as it were, go into this relationship with our eyes open and make sure the Chinese understand absolutely clearly where our limits are.

“And we have only in recent times began to take a tough stance. And of course, the whole issue of Hong Kong was perhaps a good indicator of why, you know, we should be very careful of the way we conduct our bilateral relationship with China.

“I’ve got no criticism of [James] Cleverly going to Beijing to talk to the Chinese. You need to talk to your competitors, let’s say almost enemies. And it’s much better, I think, to try to talk to them than to isolate them.”