'Politically Correct, Progressive Bull—': Aubrey Huff Says Giants Excluded Him Due to His Support of Trump

The San Francisco Giants will be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their winning the 2010 World Series with a reunion this summer, but one of the key players from the championship team won’t be there.

Former Giants first baseman Aubrey Huff was disinvited because of some tweets that the team’s management decided were offensive and, he said, politically incorrect.

“Three weeks ago, I had a call with Larry Baer, CEO of the San Francisco Giants. He took me by surprise when he told me I was unanimously voted against attending the Giants’ World Series Championship reunion,” Huff tweetedTuesday. “When I asked why I wasn’t invited, he told [me] that the board didn’t approve of my Twitter posts, and my political support of Donald Trump.”

Huff, now 43, led the Giants in home runs with 26 and in runs batted with 86 during their 2010 championship season. He played two more years in San Francisco before retiring after the 2012 season, in which the Giants again won the World Series.

“We reached out to Aubrey Huff to let him know that he will not be included in the upcoming 2010 World Series Championship reunion,” the Giants said in a statement emailed to The Athletic, the sports website that first reported the snub on Monday. The reunion is scheduled for Aug. 16.

