Political ads funded by 49ers target Stephen Ross

Last month, news surfaced that 49ers owner Jed York and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross are on opposing sides of the mayoral race in Santa Clara. The situation has escalated.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, via Sports Business Daily, the 49ers have funded ads that attack incumbent Mayor Lisa Gillmor — and that also target Ross personally.

One commercial, which aired during the local broadcast of the Rams-49ers game, called Ross “one of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters.” The commercial also claimed that Ross was involved in “shady backroom deals” with Gillmor.

The situation would make for potentially awkward interactions between York and Ross at the upcoming ownership meetings. If, of course, Ross weren’t suspended by the league for engaging in (checks notes) shady backroom deals that amounted to tampering violations.

