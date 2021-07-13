Polished leadership: Muskogee safety settles into it after dry run a year ago

Jul. 13—Isaiah Givens remembers it all, how complicated and frustrating it was.

The 2020 Muskogee High football season started off bad and got worse.

Plugged in at safety and ready to thrive in that spot, Givens found himself moving before the season opener was a quarter old, thanks to a rash of senior injuries.

Givens was thrust into the linebacking corps, penciled in as Darian Davis' replacement after Davis was lost with a torn labrum. Caleb Webb going down with a knee injury in the opener accentuated the urgency of Davis being the heart of a defense that had by that point had its guts torn out.

Safety Ty Williams, who is now in that spot as a freshman at Oklahoma State, had a hamstring issue throughout the summer and only returned for a midseason game, reaggravated it, and returned for the finale.

It's 2021 and Givens, now himself a senior, is back as a weakside safety. And he's still the heart of the defensive unit.

"I think last year was more about preparing me for what was to come in terms of stepping up," he said.

It came with a curtailed offseason — the lack of spring ball due to COVID, the allowance of some on-campus activities in the summer, but no team camps.

And that took its toll on an 0-7 season.

"We did a lot of waiting and reading instead of attacking. A lot of uncertainty in us. We weren't real confident and I think it was the lack of reps," he said. "The best thing about this year is you're getting to make the mistakes and learn from them in things like team camp and 7 on 7 instead of learning on game nights when mistakes hurt you the most. Everyone gets to go through the full process and there's more time to make adjustments."

Normally a quiet leader by example, Givens has come to see himself as the vocal guy at times.

"I'm usually quiet and people know that about me, but when I do talk I get their attention and I also know how to reach them where they're at and speak their language," he said.

Defensive coordinator Steve Craver sees Givens as having everything to be a complete leader.

"It's not just that he's the most gifted athlete on the team, but his veteran presence," Craver said. "He's a quiet guy who does his job, who can accept a challenge and as far as guys capable of getting to the next level, he's one of the best in that area."

Craver's intentions were to keep Givens in the outside linebacker or Rougher position he had last year. But some development of two players there has allowed Givens to go back to the weakside safety, a deep safety in the 3-3 stack defense that has five in the secondary.

Givens isn't a prototypical safety from a height standpoint — he's 5-11 — but he's just fine there, at least for now, Craver said.

"For me I think that's what he wants to be, a deep safety where he can keep everything in front of him and just use his ability," he said. "He's a gifted athlete with a legitimate 4.4 40. Long term he might be better suited for outside linebacker but again I think he's very comfortable and confident back there and may stay there."

Givens agrees. He said he added about 15 pounds since last year, and doesn't want to add to that.

"People underestimate how fast I am," he said. "I don't look fast, but if I'm guarding a receiver, they underestimate how I can get back in a man turn. I'm not too tall but I'm well grounded to make the right cuts and turns."

North Texas, Tulsa and UCO have talked to him about the next level. North Texas is looking at him as an athlete, meaning he could land at multiple positions. Slot receiver is a possibility.

But if he got his preference in that type of situation, he said he'd pick running back. He'll share that load on offense this season.

"If I had my choice at the next level, it would be running back because you're getting more touches there," he said. "Defense is defense. A receiver doesn't know he'll get his hands on the ball. He has to be in the right position to get the ball. If it was up to me, I'd rather be a running back."

Left up to the Rougher coaching staff, he's first and foremost a leader.

Now he just needs better luck than last year — starting with his own health.