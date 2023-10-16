Polish opposition eyes power after ruling nationalists fail to win majority

Poland’s right-wing populist Law and Justice party (PiS) is on course to win the most seats in Sunday’s general election, the latest exit poll suggests, but is unlikely to secure a third term in office.

According to the Ipsos poll, PiS is set to win 36.6 percent of the vote, with the liberal centrist opposition Civic Coalition (KO) on 31 percent. Centre-right Third Way was third with 13.5 percent, New Left had 8.6 percent and the far-right Confederation were on 6.4 percent.

If those results are confirmed, PiS would have 200 lawmakers in the 460-seat parliament, well short of a parliamentary majority.

Donald Tusk's Civic Coalition therefore has a chance of forming a coalition in what would be a huge shift in Poland’s political landscape.

Tusk, a former European Council president, is aiming to end eight years of PiS rule under leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

Election officials said turnout was more than 72 percent, the highest since the fall of communism in 1989.

Tusk was jubilant following the announcement of the first exit poll results.

"Democracy has won ... This is the end of the bad times, this is the end of the PiS government," he told party members.

However, Tusk and his allies from the centre-right Third Way and the New Left may have to wait weeks or even months before getting a turn at forming a government.

President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, has said he would give the first shot to the winning party, suggesting Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki or another party leader would have the chance first.



