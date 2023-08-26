Polish intelligence urged to investigate hacking attack on state rail network

Trains were brought to a halt near Poland's north-western city of Szczecin in what is believed to be a hacking attack - SOPA IMAGES/LIGHTROCKET

Poland’s domestic intelligence agency has been urged to investigate after the country’s rail traffic management system was hacked, bringing trains to a halt near the north-western city of Szczecin on Friday night.

There are also unconfirmed reports that railway workers across the country have heard the Russian national anthem along with announcements of stopped trains being played on a radio frequency reserved for staff.

Stanislaw Zaryn, a head of the country’s security services, said he had taken the decision to involve the ABW after PKP, Poland’s state railway company, revealed that its system had been broken into during the night and automatic stop signals activated.

The incident came just two days after an inter-city train was derailed and a freight train was involved in a minor collision with a commuter train near Warsaw. Nobody was hurt in either incident and, so far, the Polish authorities are not saying they are related to the disruption.

“The ABW has received a report on the unauthorised use of a communication system used for rail-traffic management,” Mr Zaryn said on Saturday morning. “We do not rule out any scenarios. This has to be investigated.”

He said the ABW will investigate in conjunction with the Polish Police and the rail operating companies.

“We know that attempts to destabilise the Polish state have been taking place now for many months,” Zaryn continued. “These attempts are being carried out by the Russian Federation in cooperation with Belarus.”

On Friday Mr Zaryn also asked the ABW to investigate an outbreak of Legionnaires disease in the city of Rzeszow, close to the Ukrainian border, that has now claimed eight lives.

Poland, which has been vocal in its support for Ukraine and has served as a major logistics hub for Western weaponry flowing into the country, knows it is a target for Russian spies.

Polish intelligence agencies say the Kremlin’s spies have been prepared to use sabotage on the country’s railways to disrupt the flow of arms heading across the border.

In August, the ABW arrested the 16th member of an alleged Russian espionage network.

According to the Polish security services, among the objectives of the apparent spy-ring were “monitoring and keeping record of transports with humanitarian aid and military equipment for the war-stricken Ukraine, making preparations to derail trains bound for Ukraine, and setting fire to property and vehicles”.