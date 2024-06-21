Polish fan severely hurt in fall at Euro 2024 match
A Polish fan has suffered severe injuries in a fall from a tribune in Berlin's Olympic Stadium around his team's Euro 2024 match against Austria on Friday.
A fire brigade spokesman told dpa the man fell three metres into a ditch between the tribune and the infield. He was briefly unconscious and taken to hospital with multiple undisclosed injuries.
The cause of the accident was not clear but Berlin police said they were ruling out third party involvement.