Police warn drivers of heavy traffic for Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame ceremony at Gillette Stadium

Police are warning drivers to be prepared for heavy traffic on Wednesday when Tom Brady returns to town for his Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

In addition to typical weeknight commute traffic, the 7 p.m. ceremony is expected to generate immense delays on roads and highways around the stadium, the Walpole Police Department said in an advisory on Facebook.

Police say traffic restrictions will take effect in South Walpole at 4 p.m., one hour after the parking lots at Gillette open to fans. Parking is free for ticket holders.

“Leave yourself extra time if traveling in the area,” the department advised. “If headed to the stadium, please utilize Route 1, as it is your quickest and most efficient way to Gillette.”

In a note shared by the Patriots, the team told fans to prepare for traffic restrictions and delays.

“Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after the event. Fans who use local roads will experience delays in arrival time due to road closures that are not captured by traffic and navigation apps. Fans must use I-95, I-495, or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium,” the note read.

For fans hoping to avoid the traffic, the MBTA is offering round-trip, special event train service from Boston to the stadium. The train will depart from South Station at 4:15 p.m. with stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at Foxboro Station. Tickets are $20.

Brady, who won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, is set to become the 35th player inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. It also marks the first ceremony inside Gillette with a sold-out crowd expected.

The Patriots opted to honor Brady on June 12, the 12th day of the 6th month of the year, as a tribute to his jersey number and the Super Bowl rings he won with the team.

NBC’s Mike Tirico will host the ceremony and he’ll be joined on stage by many special guests, including Boston-born comedian and life-long Patriots fan Bill Burr.

Hundreds of former Patriots will be in attendance, including David Andrews, Drew Bledsoe, Deion Branch, Matt Cassel, Patrick Chung, Julian Edelman, Kevin Faulk, Rob Gronkowski, Brian Hoyer, Dan Koppen, Ty Law, Logan Mankins, Devin McCourty, Willie McGinest, Randy Moss, Rob Ninkovich, Matthew Slater, Wes Welker, James White, and Vince Wilfork.

The gates to the stadium will open at 5 p.m. The ceremony is slated to run until 9:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

