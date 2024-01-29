Police vow further arrests after West Brom vs Wolves hooligans leave officers injured

West Brom and Wolves fans caused the match to be halted on Sunday - Getty Images/James Baylis

Police officers were injured in the West Brom-Wolves FA Cup violence, detectives confirmed as they vowed to make further hooligan arrests.

West Midlands detectives are studying CCTV and bodycam footage of the “completely unacceptable violence” before swooping on new addresses. Those held so far for throwing punches at police were as old as 58, the force said.

The Football Association is also likely to launch footballing charges in the coming days, with both clubs being investigated over the worst clashes within an English stadium in years.

In addition to potential partial stadium closures and fines for the violence, Telegraph Sport understands the FA is looking at the use of pyrotechnics set off after Wolves opened the scoring.

The worst outbreak of hooliganism in recent years erupted after Wolves fans with tickets in the home end celebrated Matheus Cunha’s 78th-minute goal.

As investigations take place into the circumstances of away fans securing seats in the home end, the current tally of six arrests looks certain to rise.

Fan were left bloodied after violence broke out at The Hawthorns - Getty Images/Darren Staples

“What we saw yesterday was completely unacceptable violence directed at both fans and officers, which sadly led to the suspension of the game,” Chief Inspector Tim Robinson said. “No football fan wants to see that. It’s important to stress however that it was very much a minority of fans involved in the trouble, and the vast majority of supporters were a credit to their clubs. Our policing operation was very much targeted against those who we know or suspect are involved in football violence, and our priority at all times is keeping people safe.”

West Midlands Police said four West Brom supporters and two Wolves fans had so far been bailed “while the investigation continues”.

Those arrested so far include a 16-year-old held on suspicion of having an offensive weapon and men aged between 24 and 58 in relation to various violence-related offences.

“A number of officers have been injured, and we have already started the process of reviewing evidence including body-worn video and CCTV to ensure that we identify and arrest all of those involved over the coming days and weeks,” Robinson said.

“We’ll be working with both clubs and the FA. Those involved in the disorder can expect to receive club bans and wider football banning orders.”

Automatic bans for hooligans and fans wielding smoke bombs featured in a clampdown announced in the summer of 2022 by English football.

Cunha admitted it was difficult to watch the violent scenes shortly after scoring Wolves’ decisive second goal in their 2-0 win at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

Kyle Bartley, the West Brom defender, was seen escorting his two children away from the trouble, which took place near the players’ family seats, as police briefly fought with fans.

There was a delay of more than half an hour before the game could be restarted and the final 12 minutes played. At least two fans were taken to hospital after the clashes. Brazilian Cunha told the club’s official website: “It was hard because you see children cry and things like that. You never want something like this. It was a little more calm to go to the dressing room and take a little bit of time. The most important thing is everyone is safe. The guy we saw some photos of, I hope he gets well.”

Gary O’Neil’s side will now host Brighton in the fifth round.

