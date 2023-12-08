Police urge caution on Alberta roads after police vehicle struck on Highway 2

Alberta RCMP were urging caution on wintry roads after a police vehicle was struck by a semi while responding to a collision Wednesday night.

An officer and the driver involved in the initial collision, which occurred near Leduc on Highway 2, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries but have since been released.

In a release, RCMP said the officer was parked in the left lane with emergency lights flashing and speaking with a driver who had hit the centre median wire when both vehicles were hit.

The driver of the truck was uninjured but ticketed for “driving carelessly under the Traffic Safety Act”, according to the RCMP.

“First responders are in a high-risk situation when they’re parked roadside, particularly when road and traffic conditions are treacherous," said Leduc RCMP Public Information Officer Cheri-Lee Smith in the release.

“As first responders, we have bright red and blue emergency lights to assist in ensuring our safety and those around us. But other vehicles don’t have that extra safety measure.”

“RCMP would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe winter driving with winter weather upon us, making driving conditions more challenging. Drivers should pay attention to road conditions and slow down if necessary,” the release continues.

Road conditions can be monitored at 511.Alberta.ca.

