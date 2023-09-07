Police storm peaceful yoga class mistaken for ‘mass killing’

A yoga class was mistaken for the scene of deadly violence - Miodrag Ignjatovic/E+

A yoga class was unexpectedly cut short when police were called by an alarmed member of the public who mistook relaxed attendants… for the victims of a mass killing.

The class, run by Unity Yoga at the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards, Lincolnshire, was mistaken for the scene of deadly violence on Wednesday.

A statement from the Seascape Cafe, based at the observatory, said: “If anyone heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonards at 9:30pm last night then please be reassured.

“They were on their way to the observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building, having seen several people laying on the floor – which actually turned out to be the yoga class in meditation.

“Thank you to Lincolnshire Police for their prompt response. I can’t imagine for one moment what would have been going through their minds on the way.”

‘We are not part of any mad cult or crazy club’

The statement added: “Dear general public, please be mindful that the observatory has lots of yoga classes happening in the evenings. We are not part of any mad cult or crazy club.

“All in all this situation turned out positive and we are of course grateful.”

The Unity Yoga class took place at the North Sea Observatory at Chapel St Leonards - Deryck A Dillon/Alamy Stock Photo

A statement from Unity Yoga posted online said: “Caused absolute chaos last night. I can confirm it was just a deeply relaxing meditation session. Nobody was harmed in the process.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “I can confirm that incident 494 of yesterday was reported at 8.56 pm.

“A call was made following concerns for the occupants of the North Sea Observatory, at Chapel St Leonards. Officers attended, we’re happy to report everyone was safe and well.

“The call was made with good intentions.”