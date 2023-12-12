Police in Staten Island 'Arrest' Fleeing Grinch

In a skit on December 9 NYPD officers “saved” the FDNY Engine 153/Ladder 77’s Christmas party by “arresting” the Grinch, who had stolen a sack full of gifts for children.

Video filmed by neighborhood resident Veronica Pistek shows the Grinch dashing from the party while carrying Santa’s Christmas sack. Seconds later, a NYPD SUV rolls up at the corner of Broad and Wright Streets and police officers jump out to arrest him.

“Classic Staten Island,” Pistek wrote on TikTok, where her video racked up nearly three million views. Credit: Veronica Pistek via Storyful

