Police seeking Chiefs WR Rashee Rice after auto accident in Dallas

Authorities in Dallas are searching for Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice regarding an auto accident on Saturday in Dallas.

Reports indicate Dallas police say cars were racing when they crashed, causing a multi-vehicle accident.

Police believe Rice was driving the Corvette, which is alleged to have been racing a Lamborghini.

UPDATE: Dallas police say two drivers in a Corvette and Lamborghini were racing when they crashed, causing a 6-vehicle accident. Both drivers ran. A call sheet we obtained lists Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice as the suspected Corvette driver. @dallasnews https://t.co/sXK00UJM6j — Kelli Smith (@kellixsmith) March 31, 2024

Per WFAA:

Police said that their preliminary investigation determined that two vehicles — a Chevrolet Corvette and a Lamborghini — were speeding in the far left lane of Central Expressway when the drivers lost controls of their vehicles. Per their investigation, police said the Lamborghini swerved onto the highway’s shoulder and hit the center-median wall divider, causing a chain reaction that involved four more vehicles in the collision, bringing the total number of cars involved to six. Police said the occupants of the Lamborghini and Corvette ran from the scene before police arrived, without offering insurance information or checking to see if any of the other victims were in need of medical assistance.

