Police search for suspects involved in vehicle shootout in Oklahoma City
Police search for suspects involved in vehicle shootout in Oklahoma City
Police search for suspects involved in vehicle shootout in Oklahoma City
Police search for burglary suspects in Oklahoma City metro neighborhood
Police continue search for person in connection to quadruple murder on Oklahoma marijuana farm
If you're heading to Pullman for the Apple Cup, Meteorologist Abby Acone has your forecast.
It’s the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. RELATED: FMIA Week 11 – Chiefs Stay Dominant With A Little Déjà Vu;
On September 7th, Lyndon Montgomery was found not guilty of breaking into Holly Harris' home and raping her.
Quinton Simon's mother is being held in a Georgia jail awaiting a bond hearing slated Tuesday. She faces charges including murder and false reporting.
The latest mass shooting comes amid a rise in gun violence and anti-LGBT+ sentiments from the Republican party
Neighbors of the four murdered University of Idaho students speak to Fox News about what they remember from the night of the stabbings.
Robert McLanaghan, a trainer to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and other NBA stars, was arrested in RI on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse.
A domestic dispute at the home led to a family member to discover the body.
About 45,000 people previously convicted of marijuana possession in Oregon will be pardoned and $14 million in fines will be forgiven.
A Florida man risked life and limb after cops pulled him over for speeding on I-95 in Central Florida on Friday.
Three people are dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Florida, authorities said.
The reality TV couple received a combined 19-year sentence for tax evasion on Monday, and their daughter shared a message on Instagram.
New Mexico investigators say a University of New Mexico student conspired with two other students and a teenage girl to lure a visiting New Mexico State University basketball player onto campus, leading to a shootout that left the UNM student dead and the player wounded.
The Fox News personality's comments about "violence and cruelty" following the Colorado Springs shooting rang very hollow for many online.
A Harrisburg woman was convicted Monday of six federal charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office shared quite a tale about a violent incident in Mims, Florida, earlier this month.
UPDATE: An Amber Alert for Madison Baker has been deactivated.
Two Native Hawaiian men were found guilty of a hate crime for attacking a white homeowner in 2014 in Maui. On Nov. 17, a federal jury found Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi, 32, and Levi Aki, Jr., 33, guilty for their “racially motivated attacks” on Christopher Kunzelman when he attempted to move into a home he had purchased in the neighborhood of Kahakuloa. According to reports, Kunzelman was moving with his wife and three children when he was harassed and threatened by Kahakuloa residents.