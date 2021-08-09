Police search Lake Michigan for 2 missing swimmers
Rescue teams are looking for two men who went missing during a swim in Lake Michigan Sunday.
As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp [more]
A group of Jewish teenagers, who were barred from a flight Thursday, were asked to leave a second New York flight on Friday morning.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
While a deal for the Toronto Raptors star reportedly is unlikely, the Warriors are among the teams interested in making a deal for Pascal Siakam.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Even at 70, Pearson can crack jokes with the best of them.
While very little is the same from Baker's rookie year with the Browns, the QB RV is back in 2021. Made famous on Hard Knocks, it is "QB only in the RV in the Berea parking lot once again.
Ben Simmons trade talks have cooled a smidge since free agency's start, but Summer League might rekindle that spark. By Adam Hermann
Abraham Ancer is on the cusp of being a top-10 player in the world after winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst opened his news conference Sunday by condemning receiver Devin Funchess’ racial slur.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin delivers a message of accountability to his staff and players after losing 30 pounds in the offseason.
Mexico's Abraham Ancer birdied the second playoff hole to win the World Golf Championships St. Jude Invitational on Sunday, denying Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns for his first US PGA Tour title.
Peyton Manning gave Tom Brady a shout-out during his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech Sunday night, and the crowd gave the former Patriots quarterback a fitting reaction.
French long-distance runner Morhad Amdouni is being blasted for what appears to be an act of poor sportsmanship during one […] The post Olympic runner Amdouni knocking down water bottles during race causes debate appeared first on TheGrio.
Here is how the field finished behind Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen International.
Hall of Fame recaps, the Cowboys offense has another injury on its hands, and confusion over how serious Dak Prescott's shoulder strain is.