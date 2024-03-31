Police search for Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice in connection to car crash

Rashee Rice played college football at SMU in Dallas. Photograph: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Police are seeking Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice in connection to a car crash in Dallas, according to the Dallas Morning News.

A vehicle believed to be registered or leased to Rice was involved in a crash on the North Central Expressway at 6.20pm local time Saturday. Citing law enforcement officials, the Dallas Morning News confirmed police are searching for Rice, 23, but did not disclose details of the collision. It is unclear if anyone was injured or if Rice is facing criminal charges.

Rice’s name did not appear in Dallas county jail records on Sunday morning.

Rice grew up in the Fort Worth, Texas, and played college football for four years at SMU in Dallas.

The receiver was selected by the Chiefs in the second-round of last year’s draft and was a key piece on the Kansas offense as a rookie. Rice ranked second on the team in receptions with 79, behind only Travis Kelce. He led the team with seven touchdowns.

Rice finished second among rookie receivers in receiving yards in 2023 and caught six passes in the Super Bowl to help the Chiefs win a second-straight National Football League championship.