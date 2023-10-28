Police Save Owl Trapped in Barbed Wire Fence in Malaga

Local police in Malaga, Spain, rescued a great horned owl trapped in a barbed wire fence on Friday, October 13, officials said.

According to Malaga’s local police, a team from the Nature Protection Group arrived at the scene near the the Limonero dam after a citizen who was walking in the area “noticed the bird’s predicament and called the police for assistance.”

Malaga’s Local Police said that “the animal was initially frightened and defensive, but gradually became more relaxed, allowing the officers to work.”

“The local police successfully freed the owl and subsequently transferred it to the Malaga Animal Protection Center (CEPAM) for treatment by the municipal veterinarian. With the assistance of other center staff, the veterinarian displayed great skill in removing the embedded wire fragments,” police said.

The owl was expected to be returned to its natural habitat following its recovery. Credit: Malaga Local Police via Storyful