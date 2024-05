May 29—EAST LYME — Members of the East Lyme Police Department and Connecticut Army National Guard Military Police Battalion ran along Route 156 while participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in East Lyme.

This leg of the run started at the entrance of Rocky Neck State Park and ended at the border with Waterford.

The event started Wednesday and continues through Friday with a total of 13 legs around the state.