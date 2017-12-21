Police: Richard Childress shot gun toward men allegedly trying to break in

Race team owner Richard Childress signs autographs for fans before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 race at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware, U.S. October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Davidson County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s deputies say longtime NASCAR Cup Series owner Richard Childress shot his gun towards intruders who allegedly attempted to break into his house Sunday night.

According to WXII 12, three masked men tried to get in Childress’ house around 10:30 Sunday night. The NASCAR Hall of Fame car owner and his wife were home and the avid outdoorsman and NRA advocate told law enforcement he retrieved a gun and shot it in the direction of the men, who “appeared” to be armed, according to deputies.

Per the report, there’s no evidence Childress shot any of the men.

The sheriff emphasized that due to the North Carolina Castle Doctrine, a person has the right to defend themselves against this type of intrusion. Childress told the sheriff hat he felt that “the only reason he and his wife were here today was because of God and the Second Amendment.”

It’s necessary to point out the Second Amendment protects anyone’s legal right to own a gun, but we won’t get into that nuance or gun catch-22 right now. We understand how an alleged incident like that can be extremely scary.

Dale Earnhardt won seven championships competing for Childress, who currently fields cars for Ryan Newman and his grandson Austin Dillon in the Cup Series.

