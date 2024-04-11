Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice to face charges in high-speed car crash in Dallas

After a high-speed crash in Dallas involving six vehicles and allegedly Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, a warrant is now out for the NFL player's arrest on eight charges.

NBC News reports that police in Dallas issued an arrest warrant for Rice accusing him of of aggravated assault, collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision.

Rice was driving a Lamborghini involved in the March 30 crash, his lawyer has said.

In a post on April 3, the football player said he had spoken with law enforcement and takes "full responsibility for my part in this matter."

“Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident,” his post said, NBC News reported. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

The Dallas Morning News previously reported on March 31 that police told the outlet one of the cars involved in the crash is believed to be owned or leased by Rice.

Here's what to know about the incident.

When and where did the crash happen?

The dangerous crash occurred on the night of March 30 on an expressway in Dallas, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, two drivers, one speeding in a Corvette and the other in a Lamborghini, caused the collision, police said.

"Occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information," the Dallas Police Department said in a statement to NBC News on March 31.

Dashcam video obtained by NBC News appears the show the moment police say the drivers lost control, with one car slamming into the center median and another spinning out.

Was anyone injured in the crash?

Six vehicles total were involved in the collision and two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Kayla Quinn told The Dallas Morning News that she was with her 4-year-old son in one of the cars that was hit during the crash. Quinn's mother, Shuqulia Quinn, shared a video of the scene on Facebook that was seemingly recorded by a bystander.

The video shows a battered gray Hyundai Accent with dents on the front and back doors on the driver's side.

Another video shared on Facebook by Shuqulia Quinn seems to show the occupants of a car leaving the scene by walking down the shoulder of the freeway.

Who is Rashee Rice?

Rice, 23, is a Texas native who was drafted in the second round by the Kansas City Chiefs last year and played an important role in their march to a second straight Super Bowl title.

The wide receiver had 79 catches for 938 yards and a team-high 7 touchdown catches in his rookie season with Kansas City. Rice finished with six catches for 39 yards in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Rice’s attorney, Royce West, said in a statement to NBC News last week that his client “will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly.”

