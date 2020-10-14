More details of the traffic stop that led to Broncos running back Melvin Gordon‘s arrest for DUI on Tuesday night have come to light.

Officers wrote in a police report, via Mike Klis of KUSA, that Gordon was pulled over for going 71 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Once those officers made contact with Gordon, they observed that he was swaying, his speech was slurred, his breath “had a moderate odor” of alcohol, and that his eyes were watery.

Gordon agreed to field sobriety tests and the responding officers found that he “performed unsatisfactorily and was arrested.” Paramedics drew blood and the results of those tests are pending.

The Broncos released a statement saying they “are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon” and have been in communication with him. Klis reports he spoke to head coach Vic Fangio and was sent home before the rest of the team started practice.

Police report: Melvin Gordon was swaying, his speech was slurred originally appeared on Pro Football Talk