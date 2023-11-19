Police remove pro-Palestine protesters from sit-in at Waterloo Station
Police remove pro-Palestine protesters from a sit-in at Waterloo Station.Source: PA
Jefferson has not played for the Vikings since suffering a hamstring injury Oct. 8
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
The Big Ten's case against Jim Harbaugh is closed. But the NCAA investigation is ongoing.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his lineup advice for every Week 11 game, along with some key DFS tips.
The revelations altered Michigan’s and Jim Harbaugh’s legal approach. Both the school and Harbaugh dropped an attempt to secure a temporary restraining order against a three-game Big Ten suspension.
Jason Fitz is joined by fantasy expert Andy Behrens to blur the lines of fantasy and reality as they attempt to determine who's at fault for some of the most disappointing fantasy seasons compared to expectations so far, including Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, Dameon Pierce, Trevor Lawrence, Christian Watson and Aaron Jones. Later, Fitz and Andy go back and forth with some start and sit recommendations for Week 11. Next, former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman joins the show to discuss Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence and whether or not they're meeting expectations, Antonio Pierce and the Raiders and what it means to a locker room to have a coach that played the game, Richard's favorite up-and-coming cornerbacks to watch and more. Finally, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into some of the biggest storylines to watch this week. Fitz and Michael discuss the dysfunction in the Browns organization and how the power dynamic in an NFL front office can make placing blame or responsibility for mistakes very difficult. The duo also discuss the Bills and whether or not they're built for success and who is built for playoff football as the weather starts to turn.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada takes a look at the monster AFC North matchup between the Ravens and Bengals and offers up some lineup advice.
Paul George received a technical foul in the second quarter after an argument with the crew about a non-call.
The injury is a blow for a struggling Warriors offense that hasn't seen a player other than Curry score 20 points in a game this season.
David Braun became Northwestern's interim head coach following the dismissal of Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal.
A power failure overnight apparently caused the air-supported dome at the TGL’s SoFi Center to collapse.
Georgia beat Ole Miss on Saturday.
It's possible that no program in the country tries as hard as Texas A&M to win big. They just can't do it.
Here's how to watch the Michigan at Penn State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
The top five teams are all undefeated.
Follow all Saturday's Week 11 college football action here all day long.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast reacting to the news that Texas A&M is parting ways with head coach Jimbo Fisher.
In the first meeting of what could be a defining QB battle of the 2020s, Stroud vs. Burrow delivered.
Playing with a chip on its shoulder, Michigan did not relent throughout its suffocating win over Penn State and showed it's a team to be feared with or without its head coach.
A hearing in Washtenaw County is expected to be held this coming Friday on the matter, sources tell Yahoo Sports.